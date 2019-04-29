Best Dividend Stocks
Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Stock

DLNG

Price as of:

$2.04 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

DLNG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get DLNG DARS™ Rating

DLNG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

57,391

Open Price

$2.0

Day's Range

$2.0 - $2.06

Previous Close

$2.04

52 week low / high

$1.15 - $4.45

Percent off 52 week high

-54.16%

DLNG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DLNG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DLNG's Upcoming Dividend

DLNG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DLNG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-02

$0.0625

2019-02-06

$0.0625

2018-10-18

$0.25

2018-07-11

$0.25

2018-04-25

$0.25

2018-01-10

$0.4225

2017-10-11

$0.4225

2017-07-07

$0.4225

2017-04-19

$0.4225

2017-01-09

$0.4225

2016-10-06

$0.4225

2016-07-08

$0.4225

2016-05-03

$0.4225

2016-02-03

$0.4225

2015-11-03

$0.4225

2015-08-04

$0.4225

2015-05-01

$0.4225

2015-02-03

$0.4225

2014-11-03

$0.39

2014-08-01

$0.365

2014-05-01

$0.365

2014-02-06

$0.1746

DLNG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DLNG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DLNG

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

DLNG Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DLNG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

DLNG

News
DLNG

Research
DLNG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DLNG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

DLNG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0625

2019-04-24

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2019-01-25

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-10-11

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-07-05

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-04-18

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2018-01-04

2018-01-10

2018-01-11

2018-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-10-04

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-11

2017-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-04-12

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2017-01-04

2017-01-09

2017-01-11

2017-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

2016-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

2016-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-04-21

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2016-01-21

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2015-10-23

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2015-07-24

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2015-04-21

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2015-01-15

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-10-22

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-07-22

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-04-28

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1746

2014-01-31

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

DLNG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greece.

