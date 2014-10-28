Best Dividend Stocks
Darden Restaurants

Stock

DRI

Price as of:

$111.16 -5.15 -4.43%

Industry

Restaurants

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

DRI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.03%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

60.48%

EPS $5.82

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DRI DARS™ Rating

DRI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$111.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,792,052

Open Price

$112.04

Day's Range

$110.35 - $113.0

Previous Close

$116.31

52 week low / high

$95.83 - $128.41

Percent off 52 week high

-13.43%

DRI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DRI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DRI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DRI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DRI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-09

$0.88

2019-07-09

$0.88

2019-04-09

$0.75

2019-01-09

$0.75

2018-10-09

$0.75

2018-07-09

$0.75

2018-04-09

$0.63

2018-01-09

$0.63

2017-10-06

$0.63

2017-07-06

$0.63

2017-04-06

$0.56

2017-01-06

$0.56

2016-10-05

$0.56

2016-07-07

$0.56

2016-04-07

$0.5

2016-01-06

$0.5

2015-10-07

$0.55

2015-07-08

$0.55

2015-04-08

$0.55

2015-01-07

$0.55

2014-10-08

$0.55

2014-07-08

$0.55

2014-04-08

$0.55

2014-01-08

$0.55

2013-10-08

$0.55

2013-07-08

$0.55

2013-04-08

$0.5

2013-01-08

$0.5

2012-10-05

$0.5

2012-07-06

$0.5

2012-04-05

$0.43

2012-01-06

$0.43

2011-10-06

$0.43

2011-07-07

$0.43

2011-04-06

$0.32

2011-01-06

$0.32

2010-10-06

$0.32

2010-07-07

$0.32

2010-04-07

$0.25

2010-01-06

$0.25

2009-10-07

$0.25

2009-07-08

$0.25

2009-04-07

$0.2

2009-01-07

$0.2

2008-10-08

$0.2

2008-07-08

$0.2

2008-04-08

$0.18

2008-01-08

$0.18

2007-10-05

$0.18

2007-07-06

$0.18

2007-04-05

$0.23

2006-10-05

$0.23

2006-04-06

$0.2

2005-10-05

$0.2

2005-04-06

$0.04

2004-10-06

$0.04

2004-04-06

$0.04

2003-10-08

$0.04

2003-04-08

$0.04

2002-10-08

$0.04

2002-04-08

$0.02666666666666667

2001-10-05

$0.02666666666666667

2001-04-06

$0.02666666666666667

2000-10-05

$0.02666666666666667

2000-04-06

$0.02666666666666667

1999-10-06

$0.02666666666666667

1999-04-07

$0.02666666666666667

1998-10-07

$0.02666666666666667

1998-04-07

$0.02666666666666667

1997-10-08

$0.02666666666666667

1997-04-08

$0.02666666666666667

1996-10-08

$0.02666666666666667

1996-04-08

$0.02666666666666667

1995-10-05

$0.02666666666666667

DRI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DRI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DRI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DRI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DRI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.41%

27.54%

2years

DRI

News
DRI

Research
DRI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DRI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

DRI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8800

2019-09-19

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2019-06-19

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-03-21

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-12-12

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-09-20

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-06-20

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-03-22

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-12-14

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-09-21

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-06-26

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2017-03-22

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-12-14

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-09-29

2016-10-05

2016-10-10

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-06-29

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-03-31

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-12-18

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-09-17

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-06-18

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-03-20

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-12-16

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-09-12

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-06-20

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-03-21

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-12-18

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-09-20

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-06-20

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-03-22

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-12-19

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-09-21

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-06-22

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2012-03-23

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-12-16

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-09-28

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-06-30

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-03-24

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-12-20

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-09-21

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-06-23

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-03-23

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-12-17

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-09-29

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-06-23

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-17

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-18

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-16

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-06-24

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-03-18

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-12-18

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-09-18

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-06-19

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-03-20

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

2006-09-19

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2006-03-21

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2005-09-22

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2005-03-23

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2004-09-28

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2004-03-25

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2003-09-24

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2003-03-20

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2002-09-18

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

2002-03-21

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

2001-09-20

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

2001-03-21

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

2000-09-20

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

2000-03-30

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1999-09-23

1999-10-06

1999-10-11

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1999-03-25

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1998-09-30

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1998-03-27

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1997-09-26

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1997-03-11

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1996-10-02

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1995-09-15

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

1995-09-15

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-11-01

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

DRI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Darden Restaurants on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DRI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) owns and operates nearly 1,900 casual dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its famous restaurant chains include Red Lobster, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, and Seasons 52. Darden was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida. Darden Restaurants is largely affected by its ability to maintain its restaurants' positive reputation in the eyes of its customers. As well, Darden Restaurants operates in a highly competitive industry, and insufficient focus on the competition may hinder it. Darden Restaurants has been paying dividends since 1995, and has been increasing its dividend annually since 2005. Darden pays its dividends quarterly.

