Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Arcos Dorados Holdings

Stock

ARCO

Price as of:

$8.16 +0.12 +1.49%

Industry

Restaurants

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Restaurants /

Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO)

ARCO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.75%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.20%

EPS $0.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ARCO DARS™ Rating

ARCO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

182,081

Open Price

$8.05

Day's Range

$8.05 - $8.17

Previous Close

$8.04

52 week low / high

$5.92 - $9.22

Percent off 52 week high

-11.50%

ARCO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ARCO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ARCO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ARCO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ARCO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-06

$0.03

2019-08-08

$0.03

2019-04-08

$0.05

2018-10-01

$0.05

2018-03-29

$0.05

2014-12-23

$0.0595

2014-09-24

$0.0595

2014-06-24

$0.0596

2014-03-24

$0.0596

2013-12-26

$0.0596

2013-09-27

$0.0596

2013-06-28

$0.0596

2013-03-28

$0.0597

2012-12-18

$0.0597

2012-10-22

$0.0597

2012-07-16

$0.0597

2012-04-30

$0.0597

2011-12-23

$0.0597

2011-09-23

$0.0597

ARCO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ARCO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ARCO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ARCO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ARCO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-40.00%

0years

ARCO

News
ARCO

Research
ARCO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ARCO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ARCO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-03-22

2019-12-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2019-03-22

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2019-03-22

2019-04-08

2019-04-09

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2018-03-20

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2014-03-07

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0595

2014-03-07

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2014-03-07

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2014-03-07

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2013-03-22

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2013-03-22

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2013-03-22

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2013-03-22

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2012-12-07

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2012-07-05

2012-07-16

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2012-04-20

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2011-12-15

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2011-09-13

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

ARCO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Arcos Dorados Holdings on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ARCO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Restaurants

Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) - this company operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The company has operations in 19 territories, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2010, it operated 1,292 company-operated restaurants and 463 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X