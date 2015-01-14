Best Dividend Stocks
TAL International Group

Stock

TAL

Price as of:

$51.47 +2.0 +4.26%

Industry

Rental And Leasing Services

TAL International Group (TAL)

TAL International Group (TAL)

TAL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get TAL DARS™ Rating

TAL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

976,942

Open Price

$49.99

Day's Range

$49.46 - $52.0

Previous Close

$47.0

52 week low / high

$30.78 - $59.76

Percent off 52 week high

-18.01%

TAL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TAL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TAL

Compare TAL to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade TAL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

TAL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TAL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-05-10

$0.075

2016-03-08

$0.075

2015-08-31

$0.12

2015-06-01

$0.12

2014-08-29

$0.12

2014-05-30

$0.12

2014-02-27

$0.12

2013-11-27

$0.11666666666666667

2013-08-29

$0.11333333333333333

2013-05-31

$0.11

2013-03-05

$0.10666666666666667

2012-12-04

$0.10333333333333333

2012-08-30

$0.1

2012-05-30

$0.09666666666666666

2012-03-06

$0.09166666666666666

2011-11-29

$0.08666666666666667

2011-08-30

$0.08666666666666667

2011-05-31

$0.08333333333333333

2011-03-01

$0.075

2010-11-30

$0.06666666666666667

2010-08-31

$0.058333333333333334

2010-06-01

$0.05

2010-03-09

$0.041666666666666664

2009-11-27

$0.0016666666666666668

2009-09-01

$0.0016666666666666668

2009-05-29

$0.0016666666666666668

2009-03-10

$0.0016666666666666668

2008-11-17

$0.06875

2008-08-19

$0.06875

2008-03-18

$0.0625

2007-11-19

$0.0625

2007-08-13

$0.0625

2007-02-21

$0.05

2006-09-08

$0.03333333333333333

TAL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TAL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TAL

Metric

TAL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is considerably higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TAL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

TAL

News
TAL

Research
TAL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TAL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

TAL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0750

2016-04-27

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-02-24

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-29

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-04-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-07-23

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-23

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-02-12

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2013-10-23

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2013-07-24

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-04-24

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2013-02-13

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2012-10-24

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-07-25

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2012-04-26

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2012-02-13

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-10-26

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-07-27

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2011-04-27

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-02-09

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2010-10-27

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2010-07-28

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-04

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

2010-02-24

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2009-11-03

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2009-08-04

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2009-05-06

2009-05-29

2009-06-02

2009-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2009-02-25

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2008-11-05

2008-11-17

2008-11-19

2008-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2008-08-05

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2008-03-05

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-11-06

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-08-06

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-12-19

2007-02-21

2007-02-23

2007-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2006-08-08

2006-09-08

2006-09-12

2006-09-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TAL

Investor Resources

Learn more about TAL International Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TAL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Rental And Leasing Services

TAL International Group- (TAL)-engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of intermodal equipment and chassis. As of December 31, 2007, it had a fleet of 682,714 containers and chassis, representing approximately 1,111,164 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

X