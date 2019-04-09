Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

McGrath RentCorp

Stock

MGRC

Price as of:

$76.96 +0.07 +0.09%

Industry

Rental And Leasing Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Rental And Leasing Services /

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

MGRC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

39.44%

EPS $3.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

17 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MGRC DARS™ Rating

MGRC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,002

Open Price

$76.58

Day's Range

$75.42 - $77.07

Previous Close

$76.89

52 week low / high

$48.2 - $80.47

Percent off 52 week high

-4.36%

MGRC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3750

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 16

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3750

2019-12-04

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade MGRC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MGRC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MGRC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-16

$0.375

2019-10-16

$0.375

2019-07-16

$0.375

2019-04-12

$0.375

2019-01-16

$0.34

2018-10-16

$0.34

2018-07-16

$0.34

2018-04-13

$0.34

2018-01-16

$0.26

2017-10-16

$0.26

2017-07-13

$0.26

2017-04-11

$0.26

2017-01-12

$0.255

2016-10-13

$0.255

2016-07-13

$0.255

2016-04-13

$0.255

2016-01-13

$0.25

2015-10-14

$0.25

2015-07-15

$0.25

2015-04-14

$0.25

2015-01-14

$0.245

2014-10-15

$0.245

2014-07-15

$0.245

2014-04-14

$0.245

2014-01-15

$0.24

2013-10-17

$0.24

2013-07-15

$0.24

2013-04-12

$0.24

2013-01-15

$0.235

2012-10-15

$0.235

2012-07-13

$0.235

2012-04-12

$0.235

2012-01-12

$0.23

2011-10-13

$0.23

2011-07-13

$0.23

2011-04-13

$0.23

2011-01-12

$0.225

2010-10-13

$0.225

2010-07-14

$0.225

2010-04-14

$0.225

2010-01-13

$0.22

2009-10-14

$0.22

2009-07-14

$0.22

2009-04-14

$0.22

2009-01-13

$0.2

2008-10-10

$0.2

2008-07-14

$0.2

2008-04-14

$0.2

2008-01-11

$0.18

2007-10-11

$0.18

2007-07-12

$0.18

2007-04-12

$0.18

2007-01-10

$0.16

2006-10-12

$0.16

2006-07-12

$0.16

2006-04-11

$0.16

2006-01-11

$0.14

2005-10-12

$0.14

2005-07-13

$0.14

2005-04-13

$0.14

2005-01-12

$0.11

2004-10-13

$0.11

2004-07-13

$0.11

2004-04-13

$0.11

2004-01-13

$0.1

2003-10-10

$0.1

2003-07-11

$0.1

2003-04-11

$0.1

2003-01-13

$0.09

2002-10-10

$0.09

2002-07-11

$0.09

2002-04-11

$0.08

2002-01-11

$0.08

2001-10-11

$0.08

2001-07-11

$0.08

2001-04-10

$0.08

2001-01-10

$0.07

2000-10-11

$0.07

2000-07-12

$0.07

2000-04-12

$0.07

2000-01-12

$0.06

1999-10-13

$0.06

1999-07-13

$0.06

1999-04-13

$0.06

1999-01-13

$0.05

1998-10-14

$0.05

1998-07-14

$0.05

1998-04-13

$0.05

1998-01-14

$0.04

1997-10-15

$0.04

1997-07-14

$0.04

1997-04-11

$0.04

1997-01-15

$0.035

1996-10-15

$0.035

1996-07-11

$0.035

1996-04-18

$0.035

1996-01-12

$0.03

1995-10-13

$0.03

1995-07-13

$0.03

1995-04-13

$0.03

1995-01-13

$0.0275

1994-10-17

$0.0275

1994-07-12

$0.0275

1994-04-12

$0.0275

1994-01-13

$0.025

1993-10-12

$0.025

1993-07-13

$0.025

1993-04-12

$0.025

1993-01-12

$0.0225

MGRC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MGRC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MGRC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MGRC Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MGRC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.90%

17.19%

17years

MGRC

News
MGRC

Research
MGRC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MGRC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MGRC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3750

2019-12-04

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-09-19

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-06-05

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-02-26

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-12-05

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-09-20

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-06-06

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-02-27

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-12-06

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-09-20

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-06-07

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-02-28

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-12-07

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-09-21

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-06-08

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-02-25

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-12-09

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-09-18

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-06-10

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-02-26

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-12-10

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-09-18

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-06-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-02-27

2014-04-14

2014-04-16

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-12-10

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-10-11

2013-10-17

2013-10-21

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-06-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-02-21

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-12-21

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-10-05

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-06-08

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-02-29

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-12-06

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-09-14

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-06-08

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-02-23

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-12-09

2011-01-12

2011-01-17

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-10-04

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-06-08

2010-07-14

2010-07-16

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-02-24

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-12-11

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-09-29

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-06-04

2009-07-14

2009-07-16

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-02-25

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-12

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-24

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-06-04

2008-07-14

2008-07-16

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-21

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-12-06

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-10-05

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-06-07

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-02-23

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-12-06

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-05-31

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-02-23

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-12-02

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-08-24

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-05-19

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-02-24

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-12-06

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-09-20

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-06-02

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-03-09

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-11-21

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-08-28

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-28

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-03-21

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-12-23

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-09-20

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-04-05

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-10-03

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-07-03

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-01-02

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-10-03

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-06-30

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-03-20

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-12-30

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-01-05

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-10-02

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-02

1998-07-14

1998-07-16

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-04-02

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-01-06

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-10-01

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-07-01

1997-07-14

1997-07-16

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-04-02

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-01-06

1997-01-15

1997-01-17

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-10-03

1996-10-15

1996-10-17

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-06-26

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-03-15

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-01-03

1996-01-12

1996-01-17

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-10-04

1995-10-13

1995-10-17

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-07-03

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-04-04

1995-04-13

1995-04-20

1995-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1995-01-09

1995-01-13

1995-01-20

1995-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1994-10-10

1994-10-17

1994-10-21

1994-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1994-07-06

1994-07-12

1994-07-18

1994-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1994-04-06

1994-04-12

1994-04-18

1994-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1994-01-04

1994-01-13

1994-01-20

1994-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1993-10-05

1993-10-12

1993-10-18

1993-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1993-07-08

1993-07-13

1993-07-19

1993-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1993-03-31

1993-04-12

1993-04-20

1993-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1992-12-30

1993-01-12

1993-01-19

1993-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

MGRC

Investor Resources

Learn more about McGrath RentCorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MGRC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Rental And Leasing Services

McGrath Rent Corp- (MGRC)-engages in the rental and sale of relocatable modular buildings and electronic test equipment primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation (Mobile Modular), TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex, Inc. (Enviroplex). McGrath RentCorp. was founded in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X