Aircastle Ltd.

Stock

AYR

Price as of:

$32.08 -0.06 -0.19%

Industry

Rental And Leasing Services

Aircastle Ltd. (AYR)

AYR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.98%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

55.86%

EPS $2.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AYR DARS™ Rating

AYR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,866

Open Price

$32.09

Day's Range

$32.06 - $32.12

Previous Close

$32.14

52 week low / high

$15.75 - $32.47

Percent off 52 week high

-1.20%

AYR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AYR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AYR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AYR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AYR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.32

2019-08-29

$0.3

2019-05-30

$0.3

2019-02-27

$0.3

2018-11-29

$0.3

2018-08-30

$0.28

2018-05-30

$0.28

2018-02-27

$0.28

2017-11-29

$0.28

2017-08-29

$0.26

2017-05-26

$0.26

2017-02-24

$0.26

2016-11-25

$0.26

2016-08-24

$0.24

2016-05-26

$0.24

2016-02-25

$0.24

2015-11-25

$0.24

2015-08-27

$0.22

2015-05-27

$0.22

2015-03-04

$0.22

2014-11-25

$0.22

2014-08-27

$0.2

2014-05-28

$0.2

2014-03-05

$0.2

2013-11-26

$0.2

2013-08-28

$0.165

2013-05-29

$0.165

2013-02-28

$0.165

2012-11-28

$0.165

2012-08-29

$0.15

2012-05-29

$0.15

2012-02-27

$0.15

2011-11-28

$0.15

2011-09-28

$0.125

2011-07-05

$0.125

2011-03-29

$0.1

2010-12-29

$0.1

2010-09-28

$0.1

2010-06-28

$0.1

2010-03-29

$0.1

2009-12-29

$0.1

2009-09-28

$0.1

2009-06-26

$0.1

2009-03-27

$0.1

2008-12-29

$0.1

2008-09-26

$0.25

2008-06-26

$0.25

2008-03-27

$0.25

2007-12-27

$0.7

2007-09-26

$0.65

2007-06-27

$0.6

2007-03-28

$0.5

2006-12-27

$0.4375

2006-10-27

$0.194

AYR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AYR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AYR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AYR Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AYR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.31%

12.28%

8years

AYR

News
AYR

Research
AYR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AYR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

AYR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3200

2019-11-06

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-08-02

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-04-30

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-08

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-30

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-08-03

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-05-01

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-02-09

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-10-31

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-08-04

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-05-02

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-02-09

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-10-28

2016-11-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-08-02

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-05-02

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-02-09

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-10-30

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-08-04

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-05-04

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-02-17

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-10-31

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-07-28

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-05-05

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-02-21

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-10-31

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-08-02

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-05-02

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-02-18

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-11-05

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-01

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-02

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-17

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-11-08

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-09-14

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-06-27

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-08

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-06

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-21

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-03-12

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-12-14

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-09-10

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-06-10

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-03-13

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-09-11

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-06-11

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-03-24

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2007-12-11

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2007-09-13

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2007-06-14

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-03-14

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2006-12-13

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1940

2006-10-10

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

AYR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Aircastle Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AYR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Rental And Leasing Services

AirCastle- (AYR)-engages in the acquisition, management, and lease of commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. It also makes investments in various aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. As of December 31, 2007, its aircraft portfolio consisted of 133 aircraft that were leased to 58 lessees located in 31 countries. The company, formerly known as Aircastle Investment Limited, was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

