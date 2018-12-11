Best Dividend Stocks
Air Lease Corp

Stock

AL

Price as of:

$47.49 -0.04 -0.08%

Industry

Rental And Leasing Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Air Lease Corp (AL)

Air Lease Corp (AL)

AL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.26%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

11.92%

EPS $5.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AL DARS™ Rating

AL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

169,843

Open Price

$47.41

Day's Range

$47.23 - $47.67

Previous Close

$47.53

52 week low / high

$28.13 - $48.13

Percent off 52 week high

-1.33%

AL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

AL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AL's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.15

2019-09-12

$0.13

2019-06-04

$0.13

2019-03-19

$0.13

2018-12-12

$0.13

2018-09-13

$0.1

2018-06-04

$0.1

2018-03-19

$0.1

2017-12-13

$0.1

2017-09-12

$0.075

2017-06-12

$0.075

2017-03-16

$0.075

2016-12-08

$0.075

2016-09-08

$0.05

2016-06-09

$0.05

2016-03-17

$0.05

2015-12-10

$0.05

2015-09-08

$0.04

2015-06-11

$0.04

2015-03-18

$0.04

2014-12-10

$0.04

2014-09-11

$0.03

2014-06-12

$0.03

2014-03-18

$0.03

2013-12-13

$0.03

2013-09-13

$0.025

2013-06-13

$0.025

2013-03-19

$0.025

2007-08-16

$0.2

2007-05-16

$0.2

2007-02-22

$0.2

2006-11-16

$0.2

2006-08-16

$0.2

2006-05-17

$0.15

2006-02-17

$0.15

2005-11-17

$0.15

2005-08-17

$0.15

2005-05-18

$0.15

2005-02-16

$0.15

2004-11-17

$0.15

2004-08-18

$0.15

2004-05-18

$0.15

2004-02-19

$0.15

2003-11-18

$0.15

2003-08-15

$0.15

2003-05-21

$0.15

2003-02-20

$0.15

2002-11-18

$0.15

2002-08-19

$0.15

2002-05-21

$0.15

2002-02-19

$0.15

2001-11-16

$0.15

2001-08-17

$0.15

2001-05-22

$0.15

2001-02-21

$0.15

2000-11-16

$0.15

2000-08-17

$0.15

2000-05-18

$0.15

2000-02-22

$0.15

1999-11-17

$0.15

1999-08-18

$0.15

1999-05-18

$0.15

1999-02-18

$0.15

1998-11-18

$0.15

1998-08-18

$0.15

1998-05-18

$0.15

1998-02-19

$0.15

1997-11-18

$0.15

1997-08-18

$0.15

1997-05-16

$0.15

1997-02-25

$0.15

1996-11-18

$0.15

1996-08-19

$0.15

1996-05-17

$0.15

1996-02-20

$0.15

1995-11-16

$0.15

1995-08-17

$0.15

1995-05-15

$0.075 ()

AL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

38.67%

39.53%

5years

AL

AL

AL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

AL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-11-06

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-08-07

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-05-08

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-02-20

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-11-07

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2019-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-08-09

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-05-10

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-02-22

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-11-09

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2018-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-08-03

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-05-04

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-02-23

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-11-03

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-08-03

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-05-02

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-02-25

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-11-05

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-08-05

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-05-07

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-02-25

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-11-06

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-08-06

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-05-08

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-02-26

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-11-07

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2014-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-08-08

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-05-09

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-02-28

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-26

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-07-26

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-04-26

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-02-15

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-10-25

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-08-02

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-04-27

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-02-13

2006-02-17

2006-02-22

2006-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-22

2005-11-17

2005-11-21

2005-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-06-23

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-04-28

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-02-14

2005-02-16

2005-02-21

2005-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-09-23

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-06-23

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-04-22

2004-05-18

2004-05-20

2004-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-02-17

2004-02-19

2004-02-23

2004-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-09-25

2003-11-18

2003-11-20

2003-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-06-26

2003-08-15

2003-08-19

2003-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-04-24

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-02-10

2003-02-20

2003-02-24

2003-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-10-25

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-07-25

2002-08-19

2002-08-21

2002-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-04-25

2002-05-21

2002-05-23

2002-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-02-07

2002-02-19

2002-02-21

2002-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-10-25

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-07-26

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-04-26

2001-05-22

2001-05-24

2001-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-02-15

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-10-26

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-07-27

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-04-27

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-02-10

2000-02-22

2000-02-24

2000-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-10-28

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-07-22

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-04-22

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-02-11

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-10-22

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-07-23

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-04-23

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-02-12

1998-02-19

1998-02-23

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-10-23

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-07-24

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-04-24

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-02-13

1997-02-25

1997-02-27

1997-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-10-24

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-07-25

1996-08-19

1996-08-21

1996-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-04-24

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-02-08

1996-02-20

1996-02-22

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-10-26

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-07-27

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750 ()

1995-04-27

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

AL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Air Lease Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Rental And Leasing Services

This company engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also provides fleet management and remarketing services, including leasing, re-leasing, lease management, and sales services to investors and/or owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2011, it had a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 81 single-aisle jet aircraft, 19 twin-aisle widebody aircraft, and 2 turboprop aircraft. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Market data

