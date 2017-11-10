Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Gol Linhas

Stock

GOL

Price as of:

$17.8 +0.48 +2.77%

Industry

Regional Airlines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Regional Airlines /

Gol Linhas (GOL)

GOL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.38

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GOL DARS™ Rating

GOL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

801,000

Open Price

$17.2

Day's Range

$17.2 - $18.03

Previous Close

$17.32

52 week low / high

$9.76 - $23.3

Percent off 52 week high

-23.61%

GOL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GOL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GOL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GOL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GOL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2011-05-05

$0.206092

2010-03-30

$0.793598

2008-05-02

$0.22356

2007-12-26

$0.2145

2007-09-28

$0.2149

2007-06-26

$0.2116

2007-03-21

$0.20042

2006-12-20

$0.10984

2006-11-14

$0.15408

2006-06-22

$0.12826

2006-05-09

$0.03484

2006-04-18

$0.02004

2006-03-22

$0.4617

2006-03-22

$0.12972

GOL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GOL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GOL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GOL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GOL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

GOL

News
GOL

Research
GOL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GOL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2012

2011

2010

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GOL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-07-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2061

Unknown

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-07-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7936

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2236

Unknown

2008-05-02

2008-05-06

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2145

Unknown

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2149

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2116

Unknown

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2004

Unknown

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1098

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1541

Unknown

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2007-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1283

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-08-25

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0348

Unknown

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

Unknown

2006-04-18

2006-04-20

2006-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1297

Unknown

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-05-31

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.4617

Unknown

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-05-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

GOL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Gol Linhas on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GOL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Regional Airlines

GOL Linhas (GOL) - this company operates as a low-cost and low-fare airline in Latin America. The company offers approximately 860 daily flights to 60 destinations that connect the various important cities in Brazil and South America. It operates a fleet of approximately 110 Boeing 737 aircraft. The company operates under GOL, VARIG, GOLLOG, VOE FACIL, and SMILES brand names. It also provides chartering air transportation services to passengers. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X