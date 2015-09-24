Best Dividend Stocks
Scholastic Corp

Stock

SCHL

Price as of:

$39.56 -2.2 -5.27%

Industry

Publishing Books

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

SCHL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



1.52%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



55.56%

EPS $1.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SCHL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

214,400

Open Price

$41.57

Day's Range

$39.51 - $41.71

Previous Close

$41.76

52 week low / high

$31.38 - $45.8

Percent off 52 week high

-13.62%

SCHL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1500

2019-12-11

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-03-16

Regular

Click here to learn more.

SCHL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.15

2019-10-30

$0.15

2019-08-29

$0.15

2019-04-29

$0.15

2019-01-30

$0.15

2018-10-30

$0.15

2018-08-30

$0.15

2018-04-27

$0.15

2018-01-30

$0.15

2017-10-30

$0.15

2017-08-29

$0.15

2017-04-26

$0.15

2017-01-27

$0.15

2016-10-27

$0.15

2016-08-29

$0.15

2016-04-27

$0.15

2016-01-27

$0.15

2015-10-28

$0.15

2015-08-27

$0.15

2015-04-28

$0.15

2015-01-28

$0.15

2014-10-29

$0.15

2014-08-27

$0.15

2014-04-28

$0.15

2014-01-29

$0.15

2013-10-29

$0.15

2013-08-28

$0.125

2013-04-26

$0.125

2013-01-29

$0.125

2012-10-29

$0.125

2012-08-29

$0.125

2012-04-26

$0.125

2012-01-27

$0.125

2011-10-27

$0.1

2011-08-29

$0.1

2011-04-27

$0.1

2011-01-27

$0.1

2010-11-10

$0.075

2010-08-27

$0.075

2010-04-28

$0.075

2010-01-27

$0.075

2009-10-28

$0.075

2009-08-27

$0.075

2009-04-28

$0.075

2009-01-28

$0.075

2008-10-29

$0.075

2008-07-31

$0.075

SCHL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCHL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHL

Metric

SCHL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SCHL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SCHL

News
SCHL

Research
SCHL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

SCHL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-12-11

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-09-18

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-24

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-03-20

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-12-12

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-09-26

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-18

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-03-21

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-12-13

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-09-20

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-19

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-22

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-12-14

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-09-21

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-07-20

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-03-23

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-12-16

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-09-22

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-22

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-03-25

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-12-17

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-09-24

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-07-23

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-03-19

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-12-18

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-09-18

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-07-17

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-03-20

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-12-19

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-09-19

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-07-18

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-03-14

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-12-14

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-09-21

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-20

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-23

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-15

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-09-22

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-07-21

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-03-31

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-12-16

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-09-23

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-07-22

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-03-25

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-12-17

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-09-24

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SCHL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Scholastic Corp on:

Company Website

Investor Relations

Wiki Page

SEC Filings

SCHL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Publishing Books

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) - This company engages in the publishing and distribution of children's books, as well as the development of educational technology products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

