Western Union

Stock

WU

Price as of:

$18.55 +0.18 +0.98%

Industry

Personal Services

Western Union (WU)

Western Union (WU)

WU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.48%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

45.50%

EPS $1.98

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

WU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,851,000

Open Price

$18.38

Day's Range

$17.7 - $19.1

Previous Close

$18.37

52 week low / high

$17.7 - $28.44

Percent off 52 week high

-34.77%

WU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WU

Compare WU to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade WU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

WU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.225

2019-12-16

$0.2

2019-09-13

$0.2

2019-06-13

$0.2

2019-03-14

$0.2

2018-12-14

$0.19

2018-09-13

$0.19

2018-06-14

$0.19

2018-03-15

$0.19

2017-12-15

$0.175

2017-09-14

$0.175

2017-06-14

$0.175

2017-03-15

$0.175

2016-12-15

$0.16

2016-09-14

$0.16

2016-06-14

$0.16

2016-03-15

$0.16

2015-12-15

$0.155

2015-09-14

$0.155

2015-06-12

$0.155

2015-03-13

$0.155

2014-12-12

$0.125

2014-09-11

$0.125

2014-06-12

$0.125

2014-03-13

$0.125

2013-12-13

$0.125

2013-09-12

$0.125

2013-06-12

$0.125

2013-03-13

$0.125

2012-12-13

$0.125

2012-09-20

$0.1

2012-06-13

$0.1

2012-03-14

$0.1

2011-12-15

$0.08

2011-09-22

$0.08

2011-06-15

$0.08

2011-03-16

$0.07

2010-12-16

$0.07

2010-09-30

$0.06

2010-06-16

$0.06

2010-03-17

$0.06

2009-12-17

$0.06

2008-12-18

$0.04

2007-12-12

$0.04

2006-12-13

$0.01

WU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WU

Metric

WU Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.74%

12.50%

5years

WU

WU

WU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

WU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2250

2020-02-11

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-12-04

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-07-18

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-17

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-02-07

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-12-06

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-07-19

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-05-18

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-02-13

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-12-07

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-07-12

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-05-11

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-02-09

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-12-08

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-07-14

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-05-12

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-02-09

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-11-24

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-07-16

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-05-15

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-02-10

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-12-05

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-07-15

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-05-16

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-21

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-12-06

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-07-18

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-29

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-21

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-10-30

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-09-13

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-23

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-07

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-12-09

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-09-15

2011-09-22

2011-09-26

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-05-19

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-02-25

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-12-08

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-09-22

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-05-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-02-25

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0600

2009-12-09

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2009-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2008-12-11

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2007-12-04

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Annual

WU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Western Union on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Personal Services

Western Union- (WU)-provides a range of money transfer and bill payment services worldwide. It offers various consumer-to-consumer money transfer services, primarily through a network of third-party agents using multi-currency and real-time money transfer processing systems. As of December 31, 2007, it offered its services through a network of approximately 335,000 agent locations in approximately 200 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) operates independently of First Data Corp. as of September 29, 2006.

