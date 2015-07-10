Best Dividend Stocks
Weight Watchers

Stock

WTW

Price as of:

$19.07 -0.47 -2.41%

Industry

Personal Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Personal Services /

Weight Watchers (WTW)

WTW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $1.52

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get WTW DARS™ Rating

WTW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,616,600

Open Price

$19.6

Day's Range

$18.92 - $20.25

Previous Close

$19.54

52 week low / high

$17.55 - $105.73

Percent off 52 week high

-81.96%

WTW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WTW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

WTW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WTW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2013-09-25

$0.175

2013-06-26

$0.175

2013-03-22

$0.175

2012-12-05

$0.175

2012-09-26

$0.175

2012-06-27

$0.175

2012-04-19

$0.175

2011-12-28

$0.175

2011-09-28

$0.175

2011-06-29

$0.175

2011-03-30

$0.175

2010-12-29

$0.175

2010-09-29

$0.175

2010-06-30

$0.175

2010-03-30

$0.175

2009-12-29

$0.175

2009-09-30

$0.175

2009-06-30

$0.175

2009-04-01

$0.175

2008-12-30

$0.175

2008-09-24

$0.175

2008-06-25

$0.175

2008-03-26

$0.175

2007-12-26

$0.175

2007-09-26

$0.175

2007-06-27

$0.175

2007-03-28

$0.175

2006-12-27

$0.175

2006-09-27

$0.175

2006-06-28

$0.175

2006-03-22

$0.175

WTW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WTW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WTW

Metric

WTW Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WTW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

WTW

News
WTW

Research
WTW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WTW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

WTW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-09-11

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-06-13

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-03-14

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-11-26

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-09-12

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-06-14

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-03-15

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-09-14

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-06-16

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-03-17

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-12-09

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-09-16

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-03-18

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-06-18

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2009-03-19

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-12-11

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-09-09

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-06-12

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-03-13

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-12-13

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-09-04

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-06-14

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-03-12

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-08-29

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-05-25

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-02-16

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WTW

Investor Resources

Learn more about Weight Watchers on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WTW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Personal Services

Weight Watchers- (WTW) - the company provides weight management services worldwide. The company offers various services and products that are built upon weight management systems comprising nutritional, exercise, and behavioral tools and approaches. Its product offerings include TurnAround, which gives consumers the choice of two weight management plans to follow, the Flex Plan, known as the POINTS weight management system, and the Core Plan. Under the Flex Plan, each food has a POINTS value determined by a patented formula based on the food's calories, fat, and dietary fiber, and consumers on this plan can eat any food as long as their total food consumption stays within their POINTS value budget for the week. Under the Core Plan, consumers eat from a list of wholesome foods from various food groups. The company sells its products through meeting operations and to its franchisees. Weight Watchers International was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

X