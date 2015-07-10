Weight Watchers- (WTW) - the company provides weight management services worldwide. The company offers various services and products that are built upon weight management systems comprising nutritional, exercise, and behavioral tools and approaches. Its product offerings include TurnAround, which gives consumers the choice of two weight management plans to follow, the Flex Plan, known as the POINTS weight management system, and the Core Plan. Under the Flex Plan, each food has a POINTS value determined by a patented formula based on the food's calories, fat, and dietary fiber, and consumers on this plan can eat any food as long as their total food consumption stays within their POINTS value budget for the week. Under the Core Plan, consumers eat from a list of wholesome foods from various food groups. The company sells its products through meeting operations and to its franchisees. Weight Watchers International was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.