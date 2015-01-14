Best Dividend Stocks
StoneMor Partners L.P.

Stock

STON

Price as of:

$0.58 -0.01 -1.69%

Industry

Personal Services

StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)

Stock Dividend Data

0.00%

services Average 0.03%

$0.00

Paid NA

0.00%

EPS $0.00

0 yrs

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

658,300

Open Price

$0.6

Day's Range

$0.57 - $0.6

Previous Close

$0.59

52 week low / high

$0.51 - $4.65

Percent off 52 week high

-87.53%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

STON has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Compare STON to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast STON’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-05-04

$0.33

2017-02-03

$0.33

2016-11-03

$0.33

2016-08-03

$0.66

2016-05-04

$0.66

2016-02-03

$0.66

2015-11-04

$0.66

2015-07-31

$0.65

2015-05-01

$0.64

2015-02-03

$0.63

2014-11-03

$0.62

2014-08-01

$0.61

2014-05-01

$0.6

2014-02-04

$0.6

2013-11-01

$0.6

2013-08-01

$0.6

2013-05-02

$0.595

2013-02-01

$0.59

2012-10-31

$0.59

2012-08-02

$0.585

2012-05-02

$0.585

2012-02-02

$0.585

2011-11-02

$0.585

2011-08-03

$0.585

2011-05-04

$0.585

2011-01-27

$0.575

2010-11-03

$0.565

2010-08-04

$0.555

2010-05-05

$0.555

2010-02-03

$0.555

2009-11-04

$0.555

2009-08-05

$0.555

2009-05-06

$0.555

2009-02-02

$0.555

2008-10-23

$0.555

2008-08-01

$0.535

2008-05-01

$0.515

2008-01-31

$0.515

2007-10-17

$0.515

2007-08-01

$0.515

2007-05-02

$0.5

2007-01-31

$0.5

2006-11-01

$0.49

2006-08-02

$0.48

2006-05-03

$0.48

2006-02-03

$0.475

2005-10-27

$0.4625

2005-08-03

$0.4625

2005-05-04

$0.4625

2005-02-03

$0.5128

STON's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for STON

Metric

STON Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-04-28

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-27

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-10-27

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-07-25

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2016-01-26

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2015-10-27

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-04-24

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2015-01-26

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2014-10-24

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2014-07-25

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-01-24

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-10-23

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-07-23

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2013-01-25

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2012-10-22

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2012-07-20

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2012-04-25

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2012-01-25

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2011-07-22

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5850

2011-04-19

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2011-01-20

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2010-10-25

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2010-07-26

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2010-04-26

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2010-01-25

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2009-10-28

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2009-05-01

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2009-01-26

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2008-10-17

2008-10-23

2008-10-27

2008-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2008-07-28

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2008-01-22

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2007-10-12

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2007-07-24

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-04-27

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-01-26

2007-01-31

2007-02-02

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2006-10-23

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-07-25

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-04-26

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2006-01-12

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-10-24

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-07-27

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-04-26

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5128

2005-01-26

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about StoneMor Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Personal Services

Stonemor Partners LP- (STON)-engages in the ownership and operation of cemetery and funeral home businesses in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, the company operated 223 cemeteries in 25 states and Puerto Rico. It owned 209 of these cemeteries and operated the remaining 14 under long-term management agreements with cemetery associations that own the cemeteries. The company also owned and operated 57 funeral homes in 16 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

