Hillenbrand Inc.

Stock

HI

Price as of:

$33.07 -0.27 -0.81%

Industry

Personal Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Personal Services /

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)

HI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.55%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.85

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

34.69%

EPS $2.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

11 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HI DARS™ Rating

HI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

214,779

Open Price

$33.4

Day's Range

$32.97 - $33.4

Previous Close

$33.32

52 week low / high

$26.01 - $46.0

Percent off 52 week high

-28.15%

HI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.2125

2019-09-13

$0.21

2019-06-13

$0.21

2019-03-14

$0.21

2018-12-14

$0.21

2018-09-13

$0.2075

2018-06-14

$0.2075

2018-03-15

$0.2075

2017-12-15

$0.2075

2017-09-14

$0.205

2017-06-14

$0.205

2017-03-15

$0.205

2016-12-14

$0.205

2016-09-14

$0.2025

2016-06-14

$0.2025

2016-03-15

$0.2025

2015-12-15

$0.2025

2015-09-14

$0.2

2015-06-12

$0.2

2015-03-13

$0.2

2014-12-15

$0.2

2014-09-12

$0.1975

2014-06-12

$0.1975

2014-03-13

$0.1975

2013-12-13

$0.1975

2013-09-12

$0.195

2013-06-12

$0.195

2013-03-13

$0.195

2012-12-13

$0.195

2012-09-13

$0.1925

2012-06-13

$0.1925

2012-03-14

$0.1925

2011-12-14

$0.1925

2011-09-14

$0.19

2011-06-14

$0.19

2011-03-15

$0.19

2010-12-13

$0.19

2010-09-14

$0.1875

2010-06-14

$0.1875

2010-03-15

$0.1875

2009-12-15

$0.1875

2009-09-14

$0.185

2009-06-12

$0.185

2009-03-13

$0.185

2008-12-15

$0.185

2008-09-12

$0.1825

2008-06-12

$0.1825

2002-12-27

$0.25

2002-09-26

$0.25

2002-06-26

$0.25

2002-03-26

$0.22

2001-12-27

$0.22

2001-09-26

$0.22

2001-06-27

$0.22

2001-03-28

$0.19

2000-12-27

$0.19

2000-09-27

$0.19

2000-06-28

$0.19

2000-03-29

$0.17

1999-12-29

$0.17

1999-09-28

$0.17

1999-06-28

$0.17

1999-03-29

$0.17

1998-12-29

$0.15

1998-09-28

$0.15

1998-06-24

$0.15

1998-03-27

$0.45

1997-12-29

$0.42

1997-09-26

$0.42

1997-06-26

$0.39

1997-03-26

$0.39

1996-12-27

$0.39

1996-09-26

$0.39

1996-06-26

$0.34

1996-03-27

$0.34

1995-12-27

$0.34

1995-09-27

$0.34

1995-06-28

$0.315

HI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.52%

2.10%

11years

HI

News
HI

Research
HI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2125

2019-12-05

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-08-21

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-05-08

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-02-14

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-12-06

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2018-08-30

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2018-05-10

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2018-02-15

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2017-12-07

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2017-08-30

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2017-05-10

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2017-02-22

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2016-12-06

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2016-08-31

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2016-05-11

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2016-02-25

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2015-12-02

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-09-03

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-05-07

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-25

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-12-03

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2014-09-04

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2014-05-09

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2014-02-26

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2013-12-04

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-08-28

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-05-07

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-02-27

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-12-05

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2012-09-06

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2012-05-17

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2012-02-23

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2011-12-06

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-09-01

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-05-26

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-02-24

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-12-03

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2010-09-01

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2010-05-14

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2010-02-25

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2009-12-02

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-08-20

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-05-07

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-02-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-12-05

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2008-09-05

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2008-04-30

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8694

2003-02-12

Unknown

2003-03-28

2003-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-11-12

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-09-10

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-05-15

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-03-13

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-11-12

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-09-17

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-05-09

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-03-13

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-11-14

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-09-12

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-05-10

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-03-14

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-11-09

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-09-15

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-05-13

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-03-09

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-11-10

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-09-11

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-05-13

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1998-03-10

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-11-11

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-09-09

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1997-05-10

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1997-03-11

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1996-11-12

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1996-07-09

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1996-05-08

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1996-03-12

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1995-11-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1995-07-11

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1995-05-10

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hillenbrand Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Personal Services

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) -  This company offers burial caskets, cremation products and related services. Hillenbrand, Inc. was formerly known as Batesville Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hillenbrand, Inc. in 2008. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Batesville, Indiana. Hillenbrand, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

