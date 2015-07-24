Best Dividend Stocks
Marcus Corp

Stock

MCS

Price as of:

$32.71 -0.41 -1.24%

Industry

Lodging

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Lodging /

Marcus Corp (MCS)

MCS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.94%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

43.84%

EPS $1.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MCS DARS™ Rating

MCS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

37,525

Open Price

$33.19

Day's Range

$32.69 - $33.33

Previous Close

$33.12

52 week low / high

$30.46 - $45.82

Percent off 52 week high

-28.61%

MCS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MCS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

MCS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MCS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-22

$0.16

2019-08-23

$0.16

2019-05-24

$0.16

2019-03-01

$0.16

2018-11-23

$0.15

2018-08-24

$0.15

2018-05-24

$0.15

2018-03-02

$0.15

2017-11-24

$0.125

2017-08-23

$0.125

2017-05-23

$0.125

2017-03-02

$0.125

2016-11-23

$0.1125

2016-08-23

$0.1125

2016-05-23

$0.1125

2016-02-24

$0.1125

2015-10-22

$0.105

2015-07-30

$0.105

2015-04-23

$0.105

2015-01-22

$0.095

2014-10-23

$0.095

2014-07-31

$0.095

2014-04-23

$0.095

2014-01-23

$0.085

2013-10-25

$0.085

2013-07-25

$0.085

2012-10-25

$0.085

2012-07-26

$0.085

2012-04-23

$0.085

2012-01-23

$0.085

2011-10-21

$0.085

2011-07-21

$0.085

2011-04-20

$0.085

2011-01-21

$0.085

2010-10-21

$0.085

2010-07-28

$0.085

2010-04-22

$0.085

2010-01-21

$0.085

2009-10-22

$0.085

2009-07-23

$0.085

2009-04-29

$0.085

2009-01-22

$0.085

2008-10-23

$0.085

2008-07-23

$0.085

2008-04-23

$0.085

2008-01-23

$0.085

2007-10-23

$0.085

2007-07-30

$0.085

2007-05-03

$0.085

2007-01-23

$0.085

2006-10-23

$0.075

2006-07-28

$0.075

2006-04-21

$0.075

2006-02-01

$0.075

2005-10-21

$0.055

2005-07-21

$0.055

2005-04-21

$0.055

2005-01-21

$0.055

2004-10-21

$0.055

2004-07-22

$0.055

2004-05-03

$0.055

2004-01-22

$0.055

2003-10-23

$0.055

2003-07-23

$0.055

2003-04-23

$0.055

2003-01-23

$0.055

2002-10-23

$0.055

2002-07-23

$0.055

2002-04-23

$0.055

2002-01-23

$0.055

2001-10-29

$0.055

2001-07-23

$0.055

2001-04-23

$0.055

2001-01-23

$0.055

2000-10-23

$0.055

2000-07-21

$0.055

2000-04-20

$0.055

2000-01-21

$0.055

1999-10-21

$0.055

1999-07-22

$0.055

1999-04-22

$0.055

1999-01-21

$0.055

1998-10-22

$0.055

1998-07-23

$0.055

1998-04-23

$0.055

1998-01-22

$0.055

1997-10-23

$0.05333333333333334

1997-07-23

$0.05333333333333334

1997-04-23

$0.05

1997-01-23

$0.05

1996-10-23

$0.05

1996-07-23

$0.05

1996-04-22

$0.04666666666666667

1995-07-13

$0.17777777777777778

MCS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MCS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MCS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MCS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MCS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.46%

6.67%

7years

MCS

News
MCS

Research
MCS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MCS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MCS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-31

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-08-01

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-05-07

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-11-01

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-08-02

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-05-08

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-21

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-11-01

2017-11-24

2017-11-27

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-08-02

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-05-04

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-02-22

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-11-16

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-08-03

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-05-04

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-02-15

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-10-13

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-07-22

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-04-16

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-01-06

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-10-01

2014-10-23

2014-10-27

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-07-23

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-04-08

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2014-01-07

2014-01-23

2014-01-27

2014-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-10-17

2013-10-25

2013-10-29

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-07-18

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-10-17

2012-10-25

2012-10-29

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-07-18

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-03-29

2012-04-23

2012-04-25

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-01-10

2012-01-23

2012-01-25

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-10-11

2011-10-21

2011-10-25

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-07-14

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-04-06

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-01-06

2011-01-21

2011-01-25

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-10-13

2010-10-21

2010-10-25

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-07-20

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-04-13

2010-04-22

2010-04-26

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-01-12

2010-01-21

2010-01-25

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-10-14

2009-10-22

2009-10-26

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-07-07

2009-07-23

2009-07-27

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-04-21

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-01-06

2009-01-22

2009-01-26

2009-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-10-07

2008-10-23

2008-10-27

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-07-08

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-04-08

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-01-08

2008-01-23

2008-01-25

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-10-16

2007-10-23

2007-10-25

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-07-18

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-04-24

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-01-09

2007-01-23

2007-01-25

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-10-04

2006-10-23

2006-10-25

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-07-18

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-04-05

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-10-06

2005-10-21

2005-10-25

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-07-07

2005-07-21

2005-07-25

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-04-12

2005-04-21

2005-04-25

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-01-11

2005-01-21

2005-01-25

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-10-06

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-07-08

2004-07-22

2004-07-26

2004-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-04-28

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2004-01-07

2004-01-22

2004-01-26

2004-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2003-10-08

2003-10-23

2003-10-27

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2003-07-10

2003-07-23

2003-07-25

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2003-04-10

2003-04-23

2003-04-25

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2003-01-08

2003-01-23

2003-01-27

2003-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-10-10

2002-10-23

2002-10-25

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-07-11

2002-07-23

2002-07-25

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-04-11

2002-04-23

2002-04-25

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-01-10

2002-01-23

2002-01-25

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-10-23

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-07-12

2001-07-23

2001-07-25

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-04-03

2001-04-23

2001-04-25

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-01-15

2001-01-23

2001-01-25

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-09-25

2000-10-23

2000-10-25

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-06-28

2000-07-21

2000-07-25

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-04-06

2000-04-20

2000-04-25

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-01-12

2000-01-21

2000-01-25

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1999-10-04

1999-10-21

1999-10-25

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1999-06-30

1999-07-22

1999-07-26

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1999-03-30

1999-04-22

1999-04-26

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-12-17

1999-01-21

1999-01-25

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-09-28

1998-10-22

1998-10-26

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-07-08

1998-07-23

1998-07-27

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-03-20

1998-04-23

1998-04-27

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-12-19

1998-01-22

1998-01-26

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-09-29

1997-10-23

1997-10-27

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-06-26

1997-07-23

1997-07-25

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-03-21

1997-04-23

1997-04-25

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-12-18

1997-01-23

1997-01-27

1997-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-09-26

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-06-26

1996-07-23

1996-07-25

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1996-04-10

1996-04-22

1996-04-24

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1778

1995-06-22

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Annual

MCS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Marcus Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MCS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Lodging

<script language="javascript"> if(window.yzq_d==null)window.yzq_d=new Object(); window.yzq_d['VhLKIkwNBlo-']='&U=13bi9fg9p%2fN%3dVhLKIkwNBlo-%2fC%3d626899.12331415.12723508.1383221%2fD%3dLREC%2fB%3d5133107';</script>Marcus Corp- (MCS)- Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries. The Marcus Corporation<span id="bwanpa0"></span>s movie theatre division, Marcus Theatres<sup id="bwanpa4"><span id="bwanpa1">®</span></sup>, currently owns or manages 678 screens at 56 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, and one family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The company<span id="bwanpa2"></span>s lodging division, Marcus Hotels and Resorts, owns or manages 20 hotels, resorts and other properties in ten states, with two additional properties under development.

