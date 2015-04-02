Best Dividend Stocks
Intercontinental Hotels Group

Stock

IHG

Price as of:

$66.7 -0.37 -0.55%

Industry

Lodging

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)

IHG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.16%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.78

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

26.09%

EPS $2.98

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get IHG DARS™ Rating

IHG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

46,786

Open Price

$66.33

Day's Range

$66.31 - $66.77

Previous Close

$67.07

52 week low / high

$50.97 - $71.02

Percent off 52 week high

-6.08%

IHG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IHG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

IHG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IHG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-29

$0.389

2019-03-28

$0.761

2018-08-30

$0.376842105

2018-04-02

$0.731578947

2017-08-30

$0.342105263

2017-05-03

$0.657894737

2016-08-31

$0.329978551

2014-03-19

$0.6509223012470102

2013-08-21

$0.3218846544628073

2013-03-20

$0.5936983626758445

2012-08-22

$0.2932726851772244

2012-03-21

$0.5364744241046788

2011-08-24

$0.22174276196326723

2011-03-23

$0.4821116824620713

2010-08-25

$0.17596361110633463

2010-03-24

$0.4177347515695099

2009-08-26

$0.1745330126420555

2009-03-25

$0.4177347515695099

2008-08-27

$0.1745330126420555

2008-03-26

$0.4177347515695099

2007-08-29

$0.1646618832385294

2004-09-22

$0.15044059450682692

2004-03-24

$0.33810159516754495

2003-09-24

$0.13056372839323063

IHG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IHG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IHG

Metric

IHG Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

IHG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

33.10%

-29.81%

6years

IHG

News
IHG

Research
IHG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IHG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2004

2003

IHG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3890

Unknown

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7610

Unknown

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3768

Unknown

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7316

Unknown

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3421

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6579

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3300

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6509

Unknown

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3219

Unknown

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5937

Unknown

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2933

Unknown

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5365

Unknown

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2217

Unknown

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4821

Unknown

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1760

Unknown

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4177

Unknown

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1745

Unknown

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4177

Unknown

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1745

Unknown

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4177

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1647

Unknown

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1504

Unknown

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3381

Unknown

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1306

Unknown

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

IHG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Intercontinental Hotels Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IHG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Lodging

Intercontinental Hotels Group- (IHG)-engages in the ownership, franchising, management, and leasing of hotels and resorts. It operates hotels under the InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites, and Staybridge Suites brand names. As of December 31, 2007, IHG owned, managed, leased, and franchised approximately 4000 establishments with approximately 585,000 guest rooms in 100 countries and territories worldwide. The company is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

