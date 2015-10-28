Best Dividend Stocks
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Stock

HLT

Price as of:

$109.22 +0.39 +0.36%

Industry

Lodging

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Lodging /

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

HLT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.55%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

15.54%

EPS $3.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HLT DARS™ Rating

HLT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$109.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

578,899

Open Price

$109.04

Day's Range

$108.51 - $109.54

Previous Close

$108.8

52 week low / high

$65.64 - $109.54

Percent off 52 week high

-0.32%

HLT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HLT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HLT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HLT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HLT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.15

2019-08-08

$0.15

2019-05-16

$0.15

2019-02-28

$0.15

2018-11-08

$0.15

2018-08-09

$0.15

2018-05-10

$0.15

2018-03-01

$0.15

2017-11-16

$0.15

2017-08-16

$0.15

2017-05-10

$0.15

2017-03-08

$0.15

2016-11-08

$0.21021021

2016-08-17

$0.21021021

2016-05-18

$0.21021021

2016-03-16

$0.21021021

2015-11-24

$0.21021021

2015-08-12

$0.21021021

2007-09-05

$0.12012012

2007-05-30

$0.12012012

2007-02-28

$0.12012012

2006-11-29

$0.12012012

2006-08-30

$0.12012012

2006-06-07

$0.12012012

2006-03-01

$0.12012012

2005-11-30

$0.12012012

2005-08-31

$0.12012012

2005-06-08

$0.06006006

2005-03-02

$0.06006006

2004-12-01

$0.06006006

2004-09-01

$0.06006006

2004-06-09

$0.06006006

2004-03-03

$0.06006006

2003-12-03

$0.06006006

2003-09-03

$0.06006006

2003-06-11

$0.06006006

2003-03-05

$0.06006006

2002-12-04

$0.06006006

2002-08-28

$0.06006006

2002-06-12

$0.06006006

2002-02-27

$0.06006006

2001-12-05

$0.06006006

2001-08-29

$0.06006006

2001-05-30

$0.06006006

2001-02-28

$0.06006006

2000-11-29

$0.06006006

2000-08-30

$0.06006006

2000-05-31

$0.06006006

2000-03-01

$0.06006006

1999-12-01

$0.06006006

1999-09-01

$0.06006006

1999-06-02

$0.06006006

1999-03-03

$0.06006006

1998-12-02

$0.24024024

1998-09-02

$0.24024024

1998-06-03

$0.24024024

1998-03-04

$0.24024024

1997-12-03

$0.24024024

1997-09-03

$0.24024024

1997-06-04

$0.24024024

1997-03-05

$0.24024024

1996-12-04

$0.24024024

1996-09-04

$0.900900901

1996-06-05

$0.900900901

1996-03-06

$0.900900901

1995-12-06

$0.900900901

1995-08-30

$0.900900901

1995-05-26

$0.900900901

HLT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HLT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HLT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HLT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HLT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.64%

0.00%

0years

HLT

News
HLT

Research
HLT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HLT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HLT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-10-22

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-23

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-30

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-02-12

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-23

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-24

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-23

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-14

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-24

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-25

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-24

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2016-10-24

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2016-07-25

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2016-04-26

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2016-02-25

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2015-11-12

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2102

2015-07-29

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-25

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2007-07-26

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2007-05-24

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2007-01-18

2007-02-28

2007-03-02

2007-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2006-11-17

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2006-07-21

2006-08-30

2006-09-02

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2006-05-24

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2006-01-19

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2005-11-16

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1201

2005-07-21

2005-08-31

2005-09-02

2005-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2005-05-26

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2005-01-27

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2004-11-12

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2004-07-22

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2004-05-27

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2004-01-29

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2003-11-13

2003-12-03

2003-12-06

2003-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2003-07-10

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2003-05-22

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2003-01-30

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2002-11-14

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2002-07-25

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2002-05-23

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2002-01-31

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2001-11-14

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2001-07-17

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2001-05-09

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2001-01-23

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2000-11-09

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2000-07-13

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2000-05-11

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2000-01-13

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

1999-11-11

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

1999-07-14

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

1999-05-12

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

1999-01-14

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1998-11-12

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1998-07-09

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1998-05-07

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1998-01-22

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1997-11-13

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1997-07-16

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1997-05-08

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1997-01-16

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2402

1996-11-14

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1996-07-18

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1996-05-09

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1996-03-05

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1995-11-16

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1995-07-21

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

1995-05-11

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

HLT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Lodging

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X