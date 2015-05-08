Best Dividend Stocks
Choice Hotels

Stock

CHH

Price as of:

$102.12 +0.26 +0.26%

Industry

Lodging

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Lodging /

Choice Hotels (CHH)

CHH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.88%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

21.14%

EPS $4.26

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CHH DARS™ Rating

CHH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$102.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

198,471

Open Price

$100.99

Day's Range

$100.99 - $102.4

Previous Close

$101.86

52 week low / high

$66.71 - $103.33

Percent off 52 week high

-1.17%

CHH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2250

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2250

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-16

Regular

Trade CHH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CHH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$0.225

2019-10-01

$0.215

2019-07-01

$0.215

2019-04-01

$0.215

2018-12-31

$0.215

2018-10-01

$0.215

2018-06-29

$0.215

2018-03-29

$0.215

2017-12-29

$0.215

2017-09-29

$0.215

2017-06-29

$0.215

2017-03-30

$0.215

2016-12-30

$0.215

2016-09-29

$0.205

2016-06-29

$0.205

2016-03-31

$0.205

2015-12-30

$0.205

2015-09-30

$0.195

2015-06-29

$0.195

2015-03-31

$0.195

2014-12-30

$0.195

2014-10-01

$0.185

2014-06-27

$0.185

2014-04-02

$0.185

2013-12-31

$0.185

2013-10-08

$0.185

2013-06-27

$0.185

2013-03-28

$0.185

2012-12-14

$0.185

2012-09-28

$0.185

2012-06-28

$0.185

2012-03-29

$0.185

2011-12-30

$0.185

2011-09-29

$0.185

2011-06-29

$0.185

2011-03-30

$0.185

2010-12-31

$0.185

2010-09-29

$0.185

2010-06-30

$0.185

2010-03-31

$0.185

2009-12-30

$0.185

2009-09-30

$0.185

2009-06-30

$0.185

2009-04-01

$0.185

2008-12-31

$0.185

2008-10-01

$0.185

2008-07-01

$0.17

2008-04-02

$0.17

2008-01-02

$0.17

2007-10-03

$0.17

2007-07-03

$0.15

2007-04-03

$0.15

2007-01-03

$0.15

2006-10-04

$0.15

2006-07-05

$0.13

2006-04-05

$0.13

2006-01-04

$0.13

2005-10-05

$0.13

2005-07-06

$0.1125

2005-04-06

$0.1125

2005-01-05

$0.1125

2004-10-06

$0.1125

2004-07-08

$0.1

2004-04-07

$0.1

2004-01-14

$0.1

CHH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CHH Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CHH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.74%

4.65%

0years

CHH

News
CHH

Research
CHH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

CHH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2250

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-04-19

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-02-25

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-04-20

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-02-26

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-04-24

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-02-28

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2016-09-20

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2016-04-26

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2016-03-01

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2015-12-14

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2015-05-01

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2015-03-04

2015-03-31

2015-04-03

2015-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2014-12-17

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-09-19

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-05-08

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-03-03

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2013-09-30

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2013-04-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2013-02-13

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-12-05

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-04-30

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2012-02-20

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2011-12-08

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2011-09-16

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2011-05-05

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2011-02-21

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-12-10

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-09-17

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-04-29

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-02-16

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-12-11

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-09-10

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-05-04

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-02-09

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-09-10

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-04-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-02-11

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-12-12

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-09-11

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-01

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-02-12

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-12-07

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-09-13

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-05-02

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-02-13

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-12-08

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-09-14

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-05-03

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-03-03

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2004-12-10

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2004-09-15

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-05-04

2004-07-08

2004-07-12

2004-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-11

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-10

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CHH

Investor Resources

Learn more about Choice Hotels on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CHH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Lodging

Choice Hotels- (CHH)-franchises more than 5,500 hotels worldwide, representing more than 450,000 rooms, in the United States and 37 countries and territories. As of December 31, 2007, 1,004 hotels are under development in the United States, representing 79,342 rooms, and an additional 89 hotels, representing 8,640 rooms, are under development in more than 15 countries and territories. The company's Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Sleep Inn, Clarion, Cambria Suites, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Econo Lodge and Rodeway Inn brands serve guests worldwide.

