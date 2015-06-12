This company operates as an importer and specialty retailer of imported decorative home furnishings and gifts primarily in the United States and Canada. It sells various decorative accessories, such as decorative accents, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, bath and fragrance products, candles, seasonal, and gift items. The company also offers furniture and furniture cushions to be used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and on patios; wall decorations and mirrors; and dining and kitchen goods. As of February 25, 2012, it operated 971 stores in the United States and 81 stores in Canada under the Pier 1 Imports brand name. The company also supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 Imports name to sell its merchandise primarily in a store within a store format in Mexico and El Salvador. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.