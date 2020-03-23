Best Dividend Stocks
Village Super Market, Inc.

Stock

VLGEA

Price as of:

$21.92 +0.21 +0.97%

Industry

Grocery Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Dividend Stocks / Services / Grocery Stores /

Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

VLGEA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

4.64%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

VLGEA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

80,200

Open Price

$21.8

Day's Range

$20.96 - $22.73

Previous Close

$21.71

52 week low / high

$16.48 - $29.99

Percent off 52 week high

-26.91%

VLGEA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 01

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2020-03-13

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-23

Regular

VLGEA

Compare VLGEA to Popular Screens

Click here to learn more.

* Length of trade is estimated using the

VLGEA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VLGEA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.25

2019-12-31

$0.25

2019-10-02

$0.25

2019-07-01

$0.25

2019-04-03

$0.25

2019-01-02

$0.25

2018-10-03

$0.25

2018-07-03

$0.25

2018-04-04

$0.25

2018-01-03

$0.25

2017-10-04

$0.25

2017-07-03

$0.25

2017-04-04

$0.25

2017-01-03

$0.25

2016-10-04

$0.25

2016-07-05

$0.25

2016-03-29

$0.25

2015-12-29

$0.25

2015-09-29

$0.25

2015-06-30

$0.25

2015-03-31

$0.25

2014-12-30

$0.25

2014-09-30

$0.25

2014-06-30

$0.25

2014-04-01

$0.25

2013-12-31

$0.25

2013-09-30

$0.25

2013-06-28

$0.25

2013-03-28

$0.25

2012-12-10

$0.25

2012-10-03

$0.25

2012-07-03

$0.25

2012-04-03

$0.25

2012-01-03

$0.25

2011-09-28

$0.1

2011-06-29

$0.1

2011-03-30

$0.1

2010-09-29

$0.25

2010-06-29

$0.25

2010-03-30

$0.25

2009-12-30

$0.24

2009-09-29

$0.23

2009-06-30

$0.215

2009-03-31

$0.2

2008-12-24

$0.0925

2008-10-08

$0.165

2008-06-30

$0.15

2007-12-24

$0.14

2007-10-10

$0.125

2007-07-10

$0.105

2007-04-03

$0.045

2006-12-26

$0.08

2006-09-27

$0.07

2006-06-28

$0.0625

2006-03-28

$0.0525

2005-12-28

$0.0875

2005-07-20

$0.08

2005-01-19

$0.0625

2004-07-16

$0.0425

2004-01-21

$0.035

2003-07-16

$0.0325

VLGEA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VLGEA

Metric

VLGEA Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

VLGEA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

-20.00%

2years

VLGEA

News
VLGEA

Research
VLGEA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VLGEA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

VLGEA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2020-03-13

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-09-16

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-03-15

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-12-14

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-09-14

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-06-15

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-16

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-12-15

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-09-15

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-06-16

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-17

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-16

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-16

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-06-03

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-03-11

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-12-11

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-09-11

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-06-12

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-12-12

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-11-29

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-09-14

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-06-15

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-03-16

2012-04-03

2012-04-06

2012-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-16

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-09-09

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-06-17

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-18

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-09-10

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-06-11

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-03-19

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-12-18

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-09-11

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-20

2009-03-31

2009-04-02

2009-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2008-12-05

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-09-12

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

2008-07-02

2008-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-12-07

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-06-29

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-03-21

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-12-12

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-09-08

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-06-16

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2006-03-14

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0875

2005-12-09

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

2005-06-24

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0625

2004-12-10

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0425

Unknown

2004-07-16

2004-07-20

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0350

Unknown

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0325

2003-06-20

2003-07-16

2003-07-18

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

VLGEA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Grocery Stores

Village Super Market, Inc.- (VLGEA)-operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets in the United States. As of July 28, 2007, Village Super Market operated a chain of 23 supermarkets, 16 of which are located in northern New Jersey, 1 in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 6 in the southern shore area of New Jersey. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

X