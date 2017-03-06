This table allows you to know how fast CORE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-18 $0.12 2019-08-21 $0.11 2019-05-22 $0.11 2019-03-11 $0.11 2018-11-19 $0.11 2018-08-27 $0.1 2018-05-23 $0.1 2018-03-09 $0.1 2017-11-27 $0.1 2017-08-25 $0.09 2017-05-23 $0.09 2017-03-09 $0.09 2016-11-21 $0.09 2016-08-22 $0.08 2016-05-23 $0.08 2016-03-09 $0.08 2015-11-18 $0.08 2015-08-19 $0.065 2015-05-20 $0.065 2015-03-10 $0.065 2014-11-25 $0.065 2014-08-20 $0.055 2014-05-21 $0.055 2014-02-26 $0.055 2013-11-14 $0.055 2013-08-21 $0.0475 2013-05-22 $0.0475 2012-12-18 $0.0475 2012-11-20 $0.0475 2012-08-22 $0.0425 2012-05-23 $0.0425 2012-02-22 $0.0425 2011-11-10 $0.0425