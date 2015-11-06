Best Dividend Stocks
Six Flags Entertainment

Stock

SIX

Price as of:

$45.89 -0.4 -0.86%

Industry

Entertainment Diversified

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Entertainment Diversified /

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

SIX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

7.22%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

127.52%

EPS $2.60

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get SIX DARS™ Rating

SIX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

923,100

Open Price

$46.6

Day's Range

$45.76 - $46.67

Previous Close

$46.29

52 week low / high

$40.72 - $64.28

Percent off 52 week high

-28.61%

SIX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SIX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SIX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SIX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.83

2019-09-04

$0.82

2019-05-29

$0.82

2019-02-14

$0.82

2018-11-28

$0.82

2018-08-29

$0.78

2018-05-30

$0.78

2018-02-15

$0.78

2017-11-29

$0.7

2017-08-29

$0.64

2017-05-23

$0.64

2017-02-27

$0.64

2016-11-29

$0.64

2016-09-01

$0.58

2016-05-24

$0.58

2016-02-11

$0.58

2015-11-30

$0.58

2015-09-01

$0.52

2015-05-22

$0.52

2015-02-12

$0.52

2014-11-21

$0.52

2014-08-29

$0.47

2014-05-23

$0.47

2014-02-24

$0.47

2013-11-21

$0.47

2013-08-30

$0.45

2013-05-28

$0.45

2013-02-25

$0.45

2012-11-23

$0.45

2012-08-30

$0.3

2012-05-24

$0.3

2012-02-28

$0.3

2011-12-01

$0.03

2011-09-01

$0.03

2011-05-26

$0.015

2011-02-24

$0.015

2010-12-16

$0.015

SIX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SIX

Metric

SIX Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SIX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.73%

5.06%

9years

SIX

News
SIX

Research
SIX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SIX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

SIX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8300

2019-11-18

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-08-23

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-05-01

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-02-06

2019-02-14

2019-02-18

2019-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2018-11-14

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-08-16

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-05-03

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-02-07

2018-02-15

2018-02-19

2018-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2017-11-08

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2017-08-17

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2017-05-04

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2017-02-09

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2016-11-08

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-08-25

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-05-05

2016-05-24

2016-05-26

2016-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-02-04

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2015-11-03

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2015-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-08-20

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-05-07

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-02-05

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-10-21

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-08-20

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-05-08

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-02-12

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2013-11-07

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-08-21

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-05-08

2013-05-28

2013-05-30

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-02-07

2013-02-25

2013-02-27

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-10-24

2012-11-23

2012-11-27

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-08-07

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-02

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-02-08

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-11-03

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-08-04

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2011-05-05

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2011-02-04

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2010-12-06

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2010-12-30

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

SIX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Six Flags Entertainment on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SIX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Entertainment Diversified

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - this company owns and operates regional theme, water, and zoological parks in North America. As of May 14, 2010, the company operated 19 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It also offers advertising opportunities through its television, outdoor cinema, board, and radio networks, as well as outdoor and experiential marketing channels. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

X