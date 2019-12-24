Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

News Corp

Stock

NWSA

Price as of:

$14.0 +0.05 +0.36%

Industry

Entertainment Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Entertainment Diversified /

News Corp (NWSA)

NWSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.45%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.48%

EPS $0.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NWSA DARS™ Rating

NWSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,110,900

Open Price

$14.27

Day's Range

$13.89 - $14.27

Previous Close

$13.95

52 week low / high

$10.65 - $14.65

Percent off 52 week high

-4.44%

NWSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NWSA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NWSA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NWSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NWSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-10

$0.1

2019-03-12

$0.1

2018-09-11

$0.1

2018-03-13

$0.1

2017-09-12

$0.1

2017-03-13

$0.1

2016-09-12

$0.1

2016-03-07

$0.1

2015-09-14

$0.1

2013-03-11

$0.085

2012-09-10

$0.085

2012-03-12

$0.085

2011-09-12

$0.095

2011-03-14

$0.075

2010-09-03

$0.075

2010-03-08

$0.075

2009-09-04

$0.06

2009-03-09

$0.06

2008-09-08

$0.06

2008-03-10

$0.06

2007-09-10

$0.06

2007-03-12

$0.06

2006-09-11

$0.06

2006-03-13

$0.06

2005-09-12

$0.07

2005-03-14

$0.05

2004-09-14

$0.111555

2004-03-23

$0.0915067

2003-09-09

$0.0875415

2003-03-27

$0.0790523

2002-09-03

$0.0694492

2002-03-26

$0.0685682

2001-09-04

$0.0636595

NWSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NWSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NWSA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NWSA Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NWSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

NWSA

News
NWSA

Research
NWSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NWSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NWSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-08-08

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2019-02-07

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2018-08-09

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2018-02-08

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2017-08-10

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2017-02-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2016-08-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2016-02-10

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2015-08-12

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-10-21

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2013-02-06

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2012-08-08

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2012-02-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0950

2011-08-10

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2011-02-02

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2010-08-04

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2010-02-02

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

2009-08-05

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

2009-02-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

2008-08-05

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

2008-02-04

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

Unknown

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

Unknown

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

Unknown

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

Unknown

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

Unknown

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

Unknown

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1116

Unknown

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0915

Unknown

2004-03-23

2004-03-25

2004-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0875

Unknown

2003-09-09

2003-09-11

2003-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0791

Unknown

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0694

Unknown

2002-09-03

2002-09-05

2002-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0686

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0637

Unknown

2001-09-04

2001-09-06

2001-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0705

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-29

2001-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NWSA

Investor Resources

Learn more about News Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NWSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Entertainment Diversified

News Corp (NWSA) operates as a diversified media company worldwide. It spun off from the former News Corporation (now 21st Century Fox) on June 28, 2013. The company focuses on newspaper and book publishing businesses. Major assets include the New York Post, HarperCollins, News Corp Australia, Dow Jones & Company (which includes The Wall Street Journal and Barron's), and an array of worldwide media publications. News Corporation, in its original form, was founded in 1922 and the current company is headquartered in New York, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X