McKesson Corp

Stock

MCK

Price as of:

$135.07 -1.92 -1.4%

Industry

Drugs Wholesale

McKesson Corp (MCK)

MCK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.19%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

12.09%

EPS $13.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MCK DARS™ Rating

MCK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$135.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

434,465

Open Price

$137.2

Day's Range

$135.02 - $137.92

Previous Close

$136.99

52 week low / high

$106.11 - $154.79

Percent off 52 week high

-12.74%

MCK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MCK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MCK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MCK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.41

2019-08-30

$0.41

2019-05-31

$0.39

2019-02-28

$0.39

2018-11-30

$0.39

2018-08-31

$0.39

2018-05-31

$0.34

2018-02-28

$0.34

2017-11-30

$0.34

2017-08-30

$0.34

2017-06-01

$0.28

2017-02-27

$0.28

2016-11-29

$0.28

2016-08-30

$0.28

2016-06-02

$0.28

2016-02-26

$0.28

2015-11-27

$0.28

2015-08-28

$0.28

2015-06-04

$0.24

2015-02-26

$0.24

2014-11-26

$0.24

2014-08-28

$0.24

2014-06-05

$0.24

2014-02-27

$0.24

2013-11-27

$0.24

2013-08-29

$0.24

2013-06-05

$0.2

2013-02-27

$0.2

2012-11-29

$0.2

2012-08-30

$0.2

2012-06-06

$0.2

2012-02-28

$0.2

2011-11-29

$0.2

2011-08-30

$0.2

2011-06-08

$0.2

2011-02-25

$0.18

2010-11-29

$0.18

2010-08-30

$0.18

2010-06-08

$0.18

2010-02-25

$0.12

2009-11-27

$0.12

2009-08-28

$0.12

2009-06-08

$0.12

2009-02-26

$0.12

2008-11-26

$0.12

2008-08-28

$0.12

2008-06-04

$0.12

2008-02-28

$0.06

2007-11-29

$0.06

2007-08-29

$0.06

2007-06-06

$0.06

2007-02-27

$0.06

2006-11-29

$0.06

2006-08-30

$0.06

2006-06-07

$0.06

2006-02-27

$0.06

2005-11-29

$0.06

2005-08-30

$0.06

2005-06-08

$0.06

2005-02-25

$0.06

2004-11-29

$0.06

2004-08-30

$0.06

2004-06-07

$0.06

2004-02-26

$0.06

2003-11-26

$0.06

2003-08-27

$0.06

2003-06-05

$0.06

2003-02-27

$0.06

2002-11-27

$0.06

2002-08-28

$0.06

2002-06-06

$0.06

2002-02-27

$0.06

2001-11-29

$0.06

2001-08-29

$0.06

2001-05-31

$0.06

2001-02-27

$0.06

2000-11-29

$0.06

2000-08-30

$0.06

2000-05-30

$0.06

2000-02-28

$0.06

1999-11-29

$0.06

1999-08-30

$0.06

1999-05-27

$0.06

1999-02-25

$0.06

1998-11-27

$0.125

1998-08-28

$0.125

1998-05-28

$0.125

1998-02-26

$0.125

1997-11-26

$0.25

1997-08-28

$0.25

1997-05-29

$0.25

1997-02-27

$0.25

1996-11-27

$0.25

1996-08-29

$0.25

1996-05-30

$0.25

1996-02-28

$0.25

1995-11-29

$0.25

1995-08-30

$0.25

1995-05-25

$0.25

1994-11-25

$0.42

1994-08-26

$0.42

1994-05-25

$0.42

1994-02-23

$0.42

1993-11-24

$0.42

1993-08-26

$0.42

1993-05-25

$0.4

1993-02-23

$0.4

1992-11-24

$0.4

MCK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MCK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MCK

Metric

MCK Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MCK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.56%

12.33%

6years

MCK

MCK

MCK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MCK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MCK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4100

2019-10-23

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2019-07-30

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-04-24

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-01-30

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-10-24

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-07-25

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-04-25

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-01-31

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-10-25

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-07-26

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-01-25

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-10-27

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2017-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-07-26

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-05-25

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-01-27

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-10-30

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-07-29

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-05-27

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-01-28

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-10-21

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-07-30

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-05-28

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-01-29

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-10-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-07-25

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-22

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-01-30

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-10-26

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2013-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-07-25

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-23

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-01-25

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-28

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-07-27

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-05-25

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-01-26

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-10-29

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-07-28

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-05-26

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-01-20

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-10-30

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-07-22

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-05-27

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-01-21

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-10-24

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-07-23

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-05-21

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-01-23

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-10-26

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-07-25

2007-08-29

2007-09-03

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-05-23

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-01-24

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-10-27

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-07-26

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-05-24

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-01-25

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-10-28

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-07-27

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-05-25

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-01-26

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-10-28

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-07-28

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-05-26

2004-06-07

2004-06-09

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-01-28

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-10-30

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-07-30

2003-08-27

2003-09-01

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-05-28

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-01-29

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-10-25

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-07-31

2002-08-28

2002-09-02

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-05-29

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-01-30

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-10-26

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-07-25

2001-08-29

2001-09-03

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-05-25

2001-05-31

2001-06-04

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-01-31

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-10-25

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-07-26

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-05-05

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-01-20

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-10-27

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-08-25

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-04-27

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-01-27

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-10-28

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-07-29

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-04-15

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-01-28

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-10-29

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-07-30

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-05-02

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-01-29

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-10-30

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-07-31

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-04-24

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-01-31

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-10-25

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-07-26

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-04-26

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1994-10-26

1994-11-25

1994-12-01

1995-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1994-07-27

1994-08-26

1994-09-01

1994-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1994-04-27

1994-05-25

1994-06-01

1994-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1994-01-26

1994-02-23

1994-03-01

1994-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1993-10-27

1993-11-24

1993-12-01

1994-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1993-07-28

1993-08-26

1993-09-01

1993-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1993-04-28

1993-05-25

1993-06-01

1993-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1993-01-27

1993-02-23

1993-03-01

1993-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1992-10-29

1992-11-24

1992-12-01

1993-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

MCK

Investor Resources

Learn more about McKesson Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MCK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Drugs Wholesale

McKesson Corp- (MCK)-provides supply, information, and care management products and services for the healthcare industry. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Provider Technologies. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in San Francisco, California.

X