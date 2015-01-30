Best Dividend Stocks
Herbalife Ltd.

Stock

HLF

Price as of:

$46.83 +0.24 +0.52%

Industry

Drugs Wholesale

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Drugs Wholesale /

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF)

HLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $2.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


HLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

146,680

Open Price

$46.65

Day's Range

$46.23 - $46.98

Previous Close

$46.59

52 week low / high

$33.62 - $61.77

Percent off 52 week high

-24.19%

HLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HLF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2014-02-28

$0.15

2013-11-07

$0.15

2013-08-09

$0.15

2013-05-10

$0.15

2013-03-01

$0.15

2012-11-09

$0.15

2012-08-10

$0.15

2012-05-11

$0.15

2012-03-05

$0.15

2011-11-09

$0.1

2011-08-11

$0.1

2011-05-20

$0.1

2011-03-04

$0.0625

2010-11-10

$0.0625

2010-08-10

$0.0625

2010-05-06

$0.05

2010-02-26

$0.05

2009-11-23

$0.05

2009-08-26

$0.05

2009-05-20

$0.05

2009-02-27

$0.05

2008-11-21

$0.05

2008-08-25

$0.05

2008-05-28

$0.05

2008-02-27

$0.05

2007-11-28

$0.05

2007-08-29

$0.05

2007-04-26

$0.05

HLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HLF

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

HLF Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

HLF

HLF

HLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

HLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-10-25

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-07-29

2013-08-09

2013-08-13

2013-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-04-29

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-19

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-10-29

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-07-30

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-04-30

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-17

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-31

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-05-02

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2011-02-22

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-29

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-29

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-08-03

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-30

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

2009-03-03

2009-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-10-30

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2008-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-08-05

2008-08-25

2008-08-27

2008-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-05-01

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-01-31

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-10-31

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-08-07

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-04-20

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HLF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Herbalife Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Drugs Wholesale

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) sells weight management, nutritional supplement, energy and fitness, and personal care products worldwide. It offers science-based products in four principal categories: weight management, targeted nutrition, energy and fitness, and outer nutrition. It sells its products in 65 countries through a network of approximately 3.2 million independent distributors, as well as through retail stores and a sales force in China. Herbalife was founded in 1980 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Herbalife is largely reliant on its brand, and consumer perceptions of the brand can have a large impact on Herbalife and its distributors. Herbalife has been paying dividends since 2007, and has since increased them every year except 2009 and 2013, where they remained stable. Herbalife pays its dividends quarterly.

