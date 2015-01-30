Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) sells weight management, nutritional supplement, energy and fitness, and personal care products worldwide. It offers science-based products in four principal categories: weight management, targeted nutrition, energy and fitness, and outer nutrition. It sells its products in 65 countries through a network of approximately 3.2 million independent distributors, as well as through retail stores and a sales force in China. Herbalife was founded in 1980 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Herbalife is largely reliant on its brand, and consumer perceptions of the brand can have a large impact on Herbalife and its distributors. Herbalife has been paying dividends since 2007, and has since increased them every year except 2009 and 2013, where they remained stable. Herbalife pays its dividends quarterly.