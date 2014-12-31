Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Shaw Communications

Stock

SJR

Price as of:

$20.15 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Catv Systems

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Catv Systems /

Shaw Communications (SJR)

SJR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.88%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.19

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

109.02%

EPS $1.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SJR DARS™ Rating

SJR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

334,700

Open Price

$20.14

Day's Range

$20.03 - $20.21

Previous Close

$20.14

52 week low / high

$17.5 - $21.08

Percent off 52 week high

-4.41%

SJR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0988

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0988

2019-10-24

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-30

Regular

$0.0988

2019-10-24

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-27

Regular

Trade SJR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SJR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SJR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$0.09875 (CAD)

2020-01-14

$0.09875 (CAD)

2019-12-12

$0.07453

2019-11-14

$0.0746

2019-10-11

$0.0742

2019-09-12

$0.075

2019-08-14

$0.0745

2019-07-12

$0.0752

2019-06-13

$0.0742

2019-05-14

$0.0733

2019-04-12

$0.0739

2019-03-14

$0.0737

2019-02-14

$0.0744

2019-01-14

$0.0747

2018-12-13

$0.0737

2018-11-14

$0.0747

2018-10-12

$0.0762

2018-09-13

$0.075

2018-08-14

$0.0753

2018-07-12

$0.0752

2018-06-14

$0.0758

2018-05-14

$0.0772

2018-04-12

$0.0779

2018-03-14

$0.0769

2018-02-14

$0.0784

2018-01-12

$0.0794

2017-12-14

$0.0768

2017-11-14

$0.0778

2017-10-12

$0.0789

2017-09-14

$0.0812

2017-08-11

$0.0779

2017-07-12

$0.0764

2017-06-13

$0.0733

2017-05-11

$0.0719

2017-04-11

$0.07386

2017-03-13

$0.0729

2017-02-13

$0.0753

2017-01-11

$0.0747

2016-12-13

$0.0749

2016-11-10

$0.0738

2016-10-12

$0.0752

2016-09-13

$0.0764

2016-08-11

$0.0758

2016-07-13

$0.0755

2016-06-13

$0.0764

2016-05-11

$0.076

2016-04-13

$0.0751

2016-03-11

$0.0737

2016-02-10

$0.071

2016-01-13

$0.07

2015-12-11

$0.0727

2015-11-10

$0.0801

2015-10-13

$0.0801

2015-09-11

$0.0801

2015-08-12

$0.079

2015-07-13

$0.0775

2015-06-11

$0.0803

2015-05-13

$0.0826

2015-04-13

$0.0826

2015-03-11

$0.0826

2015-02-11

$0.0733

2015-01-13

$0.0772

2014-12-11

$0.08

2014-11-12

$0.0809

2014-10-10

$0.0819

2014-09-11

$0.0835

2014-08-13

$0.0836

2014-07-11

$0.0859

2014-06-11

$0.0839

2014-05-13

$0.084

2014-04-11

$0.0838

2014-03-12

$0.0825

2014-02-12

$0.0769

2014-01-13

$0.0783

2013-12-11

$0.0796

2013-11-13

$0.0811

2013-10-10

$0.0824

2013-09-11

$0.0818

2013-08-13

$0.0822

2013-07-11

$0.0805

2013-06-12

$0.0832

2013-05-13

$0.0846

2013-04-11

$0.0837

2013-03-13

$0.0827

2013-02-13

$0.0843393

2013-01-11

$0.0818

2012-12-12

$0.0819

2012-11-13

$0.0807

2012-10-11

$0.0826

2012-09-12

$0.0831

2012-08-13

$0.0813

2012-07-11

$0.0794

2012-06-13

$0.0787

2012-05-11

$0.0809

2012-04-11

$0.0809

2012-03-13

$0.0815

2012-02-13

$0.0765

2012-01-11

$0.0753

2011-12-13

$0.0749

2011-11-10

$0.0752

2011-10-12

$0.0745

2011-09-13

$0.0778

2011-08-11

$0.078

2011-07-13

$0.0787

2011-06-13

$0.0788

2011-05-11

$0.0799

2011-04-13

$0.08

2011-03-11

$0.0789

2011-02-11

$0.0735

2011-01-12

$0.074

2010-12-13

$0.0726

2010-11-10

$0.0732

2010-10-13

$0.0722

2010-09-13

$0.0711

2010-08-11

$0.0709

2010-07-13

$0.0709

2010-06-11

$0.0706

2010-05-12

$0.0715

2010-04-13

$0.0727

2010-03-11

$0.07148

2010-02-10

$0.0653

2010-01-13

$0.0676

2009-12-11

$0.0666

2009-11-10

$0.0659

2009-10-13

$0.0677

2009-09-11

$0.0644

2009-08-12

$0.0638

2009-07-13

$0.06

2009-06-11

$0.0636

2009-05-13

$0.0602

2009-04-13

$0.0571

2009-03-11

$0.0542

2009-02-11

$0.0545

2009-01-13

$0.0545

2008-12-11

$0.0539

2008-11-12

$0.0539

2008-10-10

$0.0566

2008-09-11

$0.062

2008-08-13

$0.0566

2008-07-11

$0.0595

2008-06-11

$0.0588

2008-05-13

$0.0598

2008-04-11

$0.0587

2008-03-12

$0.0606

2008-02-13

$0.0601

2008-01-11

$0.0588

2007-12-12

$0.0593

2007-11-13

$0.0574

2007-10-11

$0.056

2007-09-12

$0.0521

2007-08-13

$0.0442

2007-07-11

$0.0889

2007-06-13

$0.044

2007-05-11

$0.0376

2007-04-11

$0.03615

2007-03-13

$0.0355

2007-02-13

$0.0355

2007-01-10

$0.0355

2006-12-13

$0.0181

2006-11-13

$0.0111

2006-10-11

$0.011

2006-09-13

$0.01115

2006-08-11

$0.01

2006-07-12

$0.0099

2006-06-13

$0.0102

2006-05-11

$0.0102

2006-04-11

$0.0098

2006-03-13

$0.0097

2006-02-13

$0.0074

2006-01-11

$0.00735

2005-12-13

$0.0074

2005-11-10

$0.0072

2005-10-12

$0.0073

2005-09-13

$0.0072

2005-08-11

$0.0069

2005-07-13

$0.0069

2005-06-13

$0.00665

2005-05-11

$0.0047

2005-04-13

$0.0047

2005-03-11

$0.00485

2004-12-13

$0.0143

2004-09-13

$0.0136

2004-06-14

$0.0092

2004-03-11

$0.00945

2003-12-11

$0.0057

2003-09-11

$0.0055

2003-04-28

$0.0043

2002-10-29

$0.004

2002-04-26

$0.004

2001-10-29

$0.004

2001-04-26

$0.004

2000-10-27

$0.0041

2000-04-26

$0.00425

1999-10-29

$0.0017

1999-04-28

$0.0017

1998-10-28

$0.001625

1998-04-28

$0.00175

1997-10-29

$0.00155

1997-04-28

$0.00155

1996-10-29

$0.001625

1996-04-26

$0.0016

1995-10-27

$0.0016

1995-04-24

$0.0016

SJR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SJR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SJR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SJR Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SJR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.86%

29.41%

2years

SJR

News
SJR

Research
SJR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SJR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SJR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0988 (CAD)

2019-10-24

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988 (CAD)

2019-10-24

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2019-10-24

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

2019-06-27

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2019-06-27

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-06-27

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2019-04-09

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2019-04-09

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2019-04-09

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2019-01-14

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2019-01-14

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2019-01-14

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2018-10-25

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2018-10-25

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2018-10-25

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2018-06-28

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2018-06-28

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-06-28

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2018-04-12

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2018-04-12

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2018-04-12

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

2018-01-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2018-01-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2018-01-11

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2017-10-26

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2017-10-26

2018-01-12

2018-01-15

2018-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2017-10-26

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2017-06-28

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2017-06-28

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2017-06-28

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2017-04-12

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2017-04-12

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2017-04-12

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2017-01-12

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2017-01-12

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2017-01-12

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2016-11-02

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2016-11-02

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2016-11-02

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2016-06-29

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2016-06-29

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2016-06-29

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2016-04-14

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2016-04-14

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2016-04-14

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-01-13

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2016-01-13

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2016-01-13

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-10-22

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-10-22

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2015-10-22

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2015-06-25

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2015-06-25

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2015-06-25

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2015-04-14

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-04-14

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2015-04-14

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2015-01-14

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2015-01-14

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2015-01-14

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

2014-10-23

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-10-23

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2014-10-22

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2014-06-26

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2014-06-26

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2014-06-26

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2014-04-10

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2014-04-10

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2014-04-10

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-01-14

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2014-01-14

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-01-14

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2013-10-24

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-10-24

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2013-10-24

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2013-06-28

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2013-06-28

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

2013-06-28

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2013-04-12

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-04-12

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2013-04-12

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0846

2013-01-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

2013-01-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

2013-01-09

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0843

2012-10-25

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

2012-10-25

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2012-10-25

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2012-06-28

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2012-06-28

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2012-06-28

2012-09-12

2012-09-15

2012-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

2012-04-13

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2012-04-13

2012-07-11

2012-07-15

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0787

2012-04-13

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2012-01-12

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2012-01-12

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2012-01-12

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-10-20

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2011-10-20

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2011-10-20

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2011-06-29

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2011-06-29

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2011-06-29

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2011-04-13

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0787

2011-04-13

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

2011-04-13

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0799

2011-01-13

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-01-13

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2011-01-13

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2010-10-22

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2010-10-22

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2010-10-22

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0732

2010-06-30

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2010-06-30

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2010-06-30

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2010-04-09

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2010-04-09

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2010-04-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2010-01-14

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2010-01-14

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2010-01-14

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2009-10-23

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2009-10-23

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2009-10-23

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2009-06-26

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

2009-06-26

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2009-06-26

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2009-04-08

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2009-04-08

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2009-04-08

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2009-01-15

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2009-01-15

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2009-01-15

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-10-23

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-10-23

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0539

2008-10-23

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0539

2008-06-27

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2008-06-27

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-06-27

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2008-04-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2008-04-11

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2008-04-11

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2008-01-11

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2008-01-11

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2008-01-11

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2007-10-26

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2007-10-26

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2007-10-26

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2007-07-13

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-07-13

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2007-07-13

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2007-07-11

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2007-04-13

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2007-04-13

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2007-01-11

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

2007-01-11

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2007-01-11

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2006-10-26

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2006-10-26

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0181

2006-10-26

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2006-06-30

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2006-06-30

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0112

2006-06-30

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2006-04-13

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0099

2006-04-13

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0102

2006-04-13

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0102

2006-01-12

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0098

2006-01-12

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

2006-01-12

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2005-10-26

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2005-10-26

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2005-10-26

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0072

2005-07-07

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0073

2005-07-07

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0072

2005-07-07

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

2005-04-14

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

2005-04-14

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2005-04-14

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

2005-01-13

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

2005-01-13

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2005-01-13

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2004-10-20

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

2004-06-24

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

2004-04-02

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0095

2004-01-21

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

2003-10-22

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0055

2003-06-26

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0043

2003-04-08

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0040

2002-10-17

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0040

2002-03-26

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0040

2001-10-16

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0040

2001-04-06

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0041

2000-10-17

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0043

2000-04-05

2000-04-26

2000-04-30

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0017

1999-10-13

1999-10-29

1999-10-29

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0017

1999-04-12

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1998-10-13

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0018

1998-04-16

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1997-10-17

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1997-04-17

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1996-10-17

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1996-04-22

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1995-10-18

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

1995-04-19

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SJR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Shaw Communications on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SJR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Catv Systems

Shaw Communications (SJR) - is a diversified communications company, provides broadband cable television services, Internet, digital phone, telecommunications services, Direct-to-home (DTH) satellite services, and satellite distribution services in Canada and the United States. The company, formerly known as Capital Cable Television Co., Ltd., was founded in 1966. It changed its name to Shaw Cablesystems, Ltd. in 1984 and to Shaw Communications, Inc. in 1993. Shaw Communications is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X