This table allows you to know how fast CDW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-22 $0.38 2019-08-23 $0.295 2019-05-23 $0.295 2019-02-22 $0.295 2018-11-23 $0.295 2018-08-23 $0.21 2018-05-24 $0.21 2018-02-23 $0.21 2017-11-22 $0.21 2017-08-23 $0.16 2017-05-23 $0.16 2017-02-22 $0.16 2016-11-22 $0.16 2016-08-23 $0.1075 2016-05-23 $0.1075 2016-02-23 $0.1075 2015-11-23 $0.1075 2015-08-21 $0.0675 2015-05-21 $0.0675 2015-02-23 $0.0675 2014-11-21 $0.0675 2014-08-21 $0.0425 2014-05-22 $0.0425 2014-02-21 $0.0425 2013-11-13 $0.0425