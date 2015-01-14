Best Dividend Stocks
RR Donnelley

Stock

RRD

Price as of:

$4.12 +0.04 +0.98%

Industry

Business Services

RR Donnelley (RRD)

RR Donnelley (RRD)

RRD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.89%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

17.14%

EPS $0.70

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RRD DARS™ Rating

RRD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,520,400

Open Price

$4.07

Day's Range

$3.96 - $4.22

Previous Close

$4.08

52 week low / high

$1.67 - $6.34

Percent off 52 week high

-35.02%

RRD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RRD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RRD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

RRD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RRD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.03

2019-08-14

$0.03

2019-05-14

$0.03

2019-02-14

$0.03

2018-11-14

$0.03

2018-08-14

$0.03

2018-05-14

$0.14

2018-02-14

$0.14

2017-11-14

$0.14

2017-08-11

$0.14

2017-05-11

$0.14

2017-02-13

$0.14

2016-11-10

$0.14

2016-08-11

$0.780780781

2016-05-11

$0.780780781

2016-02-11

$0.780780781

2015-11-10

$0.780780781

2015-08-12

$0.780780781

2015-05-13

$0.780780781

2015-02-11

$0.780780781

2014-11-12

$0.780780781

2014-08-13

$0.780780781

2014-05-13

$0.780780781

2014-01-22

$0.780780781

2013-11-12

$0.780780781

2013-08-13

$0.780780781

2013-04-24

$0.780780781

2013-01-23

$0.780780781

2012-11-06

$0.780780781

2012-08-08

$0.780780781

2012-04-18

$0.780780781

2012-01-25

$0.780780781

2011-11-08

$0.780780781

2011-08-03

$0.780780781

2011-04-19

$0.780780781

2011-01-26

$0.780780781

2010-11-08

$0.780780781

2010-08-03

$0.780780781

2010-04-27

$0.780780781

2010-01-20

$0.780780781

2009-11-09

$0.780780781

2009-08-04

$0.780780781

2009-04-14

$0.780780781

2009-01-21

$0.780780781

2008-11-10

$0.780780781

2008-08-05

$0.780780781

2008-04-15

$0.780780781

2008-01-23

$0.780780781

2007-11-06

$0.780780781

2007-08-07

$0.780780781

2007-05-09

$0.780780781

2007-01-24

$0.780780781

2006-11-08

$0.780780781

2006-08-08

$0.780780781

2006-05-08

$0.780780781

2006-02-08

$0.780780781

2005-11-08

$0.780780781

2005-08-08

$0.780780781

2005-05-06

$0.780780781

2005-02-08

$0.780780781

2004-11-04

$0.780780781

2004-08-05

$0.780780781

2004-05-06

$0.780780781

2004-02-02

$0.780780781

2003-11-05

$0.780780781

2003-08-06

$0.780780781

2003-05-07

$0.750750751

2003-02-03

$0.750750751

2002-11-06

$0.750750751

2002-08-08

$0.750750751

2002-05-08

$0.720720721

2002-02-04

$0.720720721

2001-11-07

$0.720720721

2001-08-08

$0.720720721

2001-05-09

$0.690690691

2001-02-05

$0.690690691

2000-11-08

$0.690690691

2000-08-09

$0.690690691

2000-05-10

$0.660660661

2000-02-04

$0.660660661

1999-11-04

$0.660660661

1999-08-05

$0.660660661

1999-05-06

$0.630630631

1999-02-05

$0.630630631

1998-11-05

$0.630630631

1998-08-06

$0.630630631

1998-05-07

$0.600600601

1998-02-02

$0.600600601

1997-11-05

$0.600600601

1997-08-06

$0.600600601

1997-05-07

$0.570570571

1997-01-30

$0.570570571

1996-11-06

$0.570570571

1996-08-07

$0.570570571

1996-05-08

$0.540540541

1996-02-01

$0.540540541

1995-11-08

$0.540540541

1995-08-09

$0.540540541

1995-05-08

$0.48048048

RRD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RRD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RRD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RRD Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

RRD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-63.57%

-64.71%

0years

RRD

RRD

RRD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RRD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

RRD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-10-24

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-07-30

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-04-04

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-01-17

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-10-23

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-04-05

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-01-17

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-25

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-18

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-06

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-01-18

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-10-27

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2016-07-21

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2016-04-07

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2016-01-12

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2015-10-22

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2015-07-23

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2015-04-16

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2015-01-15

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2014-10-29

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2014-07-24

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2014-04-10

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2014-01-09

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2013-10-24

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2013-07-26

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2013-04-11

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2013-01-10

2013-01-23

2013-01-25

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2012-10-24

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2012-07-19

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2012-04-05

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2012-01-13

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2011-07-21

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2011-04-07

2011-04-19

2011-04-22

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2011-01-13

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2010-10-27

2010-11-08

2010-11-11

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2010-07-21

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2010-04-14

2010-04-27

2010-04-29

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2010-01-07

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2009-10-28

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2009-07-22

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2009-04-01

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2009-01-09

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2008-10-29

2008-11-10

2008-11-13

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2008-07-23

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2008-04-02

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2008-01-10

2008-01-23

2008-01-25

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2007-10-24

2007-11-06

2007-11-08

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2007-07-25

2007-08-07

2007-08-09

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2007-04-27

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2007-01-11

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2006-10-26

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2006-07-26

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2006-04-26

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2006-01-05

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2005-07-28

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2005-03-24

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2005-01-27

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2004-09-30

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2004-07-22

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2004-03-26

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2004-01-22

2004-02-02

2004-02-04

2004-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2003-09-25

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7808

2003-07-24

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2003-03-27

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2003-01-23

2003-02-03

2003-02-05

2003-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2002-09-26

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2002-07-25

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2002-03-28

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2002-01-24

2002-02-04

2002-02-06

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2001-09-20

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2001-07-26

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2001-03-22

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2001-01-25

2001-02-05

2001-02-07

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2000-09-28

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6907

2000-07-27

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2000-03-22

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2000-01-31

2000-02-04

2000-02-08

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

1999-09-23

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

1999-07-22

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

1999-03-25

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

1999-01-28

1999-02-05

1999-02-09

1999-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

1998-09-24

1998-11-05

1998-11-09

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6306

1998-07-27

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1998-03-26

1998-05-07

1998-05-11

1998-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1998-01-22

1998-02-02

1998-02-04

1998-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1997-09-25

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1997-07-24

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5706

1997-03-31

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5706

1997-01-23

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5706

1996-09-26

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5706

1996-07-25

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

1996-04-25

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

1996-01-25

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

1995-10-26

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5405

1995-07-27

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4805

1995-04-27

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

RRD

Investor Resources

Learn more about RR Donnelley on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RRD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

RR Donnelley (RRD) is a global provider of integrated communications, which provides consumers with publishing, advertising, retail , technology, healthcare and other industries products and services. The company was founded in 1864, and is based in Chicago, IL.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

