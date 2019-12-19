Best Dividend Stocks
MercadoLibre

Stock

MELI

Price as of:

$582.16 +0.16 +0.03%

Industry

Business Services

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MELI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Dividend Yield

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS -$2.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Dividend Growth

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

DARS™ Rating


Get MELI DARS™ Rating

MELI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$582.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

344,524

Open Price

$581.93

Day's Range

$578.01 - $586.58

Previous Close

$582.0

52 week low / high

$257.52 - $698.98

Percent off 52 week high

-16.71%

MELI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MELI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

MELI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MELI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-12-28

$0.15

2017-09-28

$0.15

2017-06-28

$0.15

2017-03-29

$0.15

2016-12-28

$0.15

2016-09-28

$0.15

2016-06-28

$0.15

2016-03-29

$0.15

2015-12-29

$0.103

2015-09-28

$0.103

2015-06-26

$0.103

2015-03-27

$0.103

2014-12-29

$0.166

2014-09-26

$0.166

2014-06-26

$0.166

2014-03-27

$0.166

2013-12-27

$0.143

2013-09-26

$0.143

2013-06-26

$0.143

2013-03-26

$0.143

2012-12-27

$0.109

2012-09-26

$0.109

2012-06-27

$0.109

2012-03-28

$0.109

2011-12-28

$0.08

2011-09-28

$0.08

2011-06-28

$0.08

2011-03-29

$0.08

MELI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MELI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MELI

Metric

MELI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MELI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

3years

MELI

News
MELI

Research
MELI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MELI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

MELI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-31

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-31

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-10

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-17

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-11-03

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-08-04

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-05-05

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-03-02

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2015-11-23

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2015-09-02

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2015-05-18

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2015-03-05

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2014-11-10

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2014-08-14

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2014-05-30

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2013-11-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2013-08-09

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2013-05-07

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2013-02-27

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1090

2012-11-13

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1090

2012-08-03

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1090

2012-05-10

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-09-23

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-09-11

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-05-10

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1090

2011-02-23

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-02-23

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MELI

Investor Resources

Learn more about MercadoLibre on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MELI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

MercadoLibre (MELI) - this company hosts online commerce and payments platforms in Latin America. Its services are designed to provide its users with mechanisms to buy, sell, pay for, and collect on e-commerce transactions. The company principally offers MercadoLibre marketplace, an automated online commerce service, located at mercadolibre.com, which permits businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. It also enables registered users in MercadoLibre marketplace to list and purchase motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and other services through online classified listings; users and advertisers to place, display, and/or text advertisements on its Web pages to promote their brands and offerings; and Internet users to browse through various products and services that are listed on its Web site and register with MercadoLibre to list, bid for, and purchase items and services. The company also provides MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions both on and off the MercadoLibre marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. As of December 31, 2009, the company operated online commerce platforms directed towards Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela; and online payments solutions directed towards Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Chile, and Colombia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

