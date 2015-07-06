Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.31%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

73.32%

EPS $1.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

11 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HCSG DARS™ Rating

HCSG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

773,400

Open Price

$24.03

Day's Range

$23.93 - $24.66

Previous Close

$24.19

52 week low / high

$21.16 - $44.76

Percent off 52 week high

-45.02%

HCSG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HCSG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HCSG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HCSG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HCSG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.2

2019-08-22

$0.19875

2019-05-23

$0.1975

2019-02-14

$0.19625

2018-11-21

$0.195

2018-08-23

$0.19375

2018-05-24

$0.1925

2018-02-15

$0.19125

2017-11-16

$0.19

2017-08-16

$0.18875

2017-05-17

$0.1875

2017-02-15

$0.18625

2016-11-16

$0.185

2016-08-17

$0.18375

2016-05-18

$0.1825

2016-02-17

$0.18125

2015-11-18

$0.18

2015-08-19

$0.17875

2015-05-20

$0.1775

2015-02-18

$0.17625

2014-11-19

$0.175

2014-08-20

$0.17375

2014-05-21

$0.1725

2014-02-19

$0.17125

2013-11-13

$0.17

2013-08-14

$0.16875

2013-05-08

$0.1675

2013-02-20

$0.16625

2012-10-24

$0.165

2012-07-25

$0.16375

2012-04-25

$0.1625

2012-02-22

$0.16125

2011-10-26

$0.16

2011-07-27

$0.15875

2011-04-19

$0.1575

2011-02-09

$0.15625

2010-10-20

$0.155

2010-07-21

$0.15333333333333332

2010-04-21

$0.14666666666666667

2010-02-10

$0.14

2009-10-21

$0.13333333333333333

2009-07-22

$0.12666666666666668

2009-04-22

$0.12

2009-02-04

$0.11333333333333333

2008-10-22

$0.10666666666666667

2008-07-23

$0.1

2008-04-23

$0.09333333333333334

2008-01-31

$0.08666666666666667

2007-10-25

$0.08

2007-07-25

$0.07111111111111111

2007-04-25

$0.06666666666666667

2007-02-01

$0.06222222222222222

2006-10-25

$0.057777777777777775

2006-07-26

$0.05333333333333334

2006-04-26

$0.04888888888888889

2006-02-01

$0.044444444444444446

2005-10-27

$0.04

2005-07-27

$0.035555555555555556

2005-05-02

$0.03111111111111111

2005-01-26

$0.02666666666666667

2004-10-27

$0.023703703703703703

2004-07-28

$0.02074074074074074

2004-04-28

$0.017777777777777778

2004-01-28

$0.01580246913580247

2003-10-29

$0.013827160493827161

2003-09-11

$0.011851851851851851

HCSG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HCSG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HCSG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HCSG Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HCSG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.98%

3.56%

11years

HCSG

News
HCSG

Research
HCSG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HCSG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

HCSG

Dividend History

HCSG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-10-22

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

2019-07-23

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2019-04-30

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-10-16

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2018-07-17

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

2018-04-17

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2018-01-30

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-10-17

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1888

2017-07-11

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-04-11

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1863

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2016-10-11

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1838

2016-07-12

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2016-04-12

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2016-01-26

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-13

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2015-07-14

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2015-04-14

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1763

2015-01-27

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-10-14

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2014-07-08

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2014-04-08

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1713

2014-01-28

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-10-08

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1688

2013-07-09

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2013-04-09

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2013-01-22

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-10-09

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1638

2012-07-10

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2012-04-10

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2012-01-24

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-10-11

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1588

2011-07-12

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2011-04-12

2011-04-19

2011-04-22

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

2011-01-25

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-10-12

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2010-07-13

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2010-04-13

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-01-29

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2009-10-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-04-14

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2009-01-20

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2008-10-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-15

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2008-04-15

2008-04-23

2008-04-25

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2008-01-22

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-10-16

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2007-07-17

2007-07-25

2007-07-27

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2007-04-17

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2007-01-23

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0578

2006-10-17

2006-10-25

2006-10-27

2006-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2006-07-18

2006-07-26

2006-07-28

2006-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-10-18

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2005-04-19

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2005-01-20

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0237

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

2004-01-21

2004-01-28

2004-01-31

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

2003-08-13

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

HCSG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Healthcare Services Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HCSG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

Healthcare Services Group- (HCSG)-provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and food services to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Housekeeping, Laundry, Linen, and Other Services (Housekeeping), and Food Services. As of December 31, 2007, the company provided services to approximately 2,100 facilities in 47 states. Healthcare Services Group was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

