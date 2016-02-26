Best Dividend Stocks
Fair Issac Corp

Stock

FICO

Price as of:

$365.02 -0.75 -0.21%

Industry

Business Services

Fair Issac Corp (FICO)

FICO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $7.51

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FICO DARS™ Rating

FICO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$365.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,858

Open Price

$365.33

Day's Range

$363.45 - $366.64

Previous Close

$365.77

52 week low / high

$170.26 - $373.24

Percent off 52 week high

-2.20%

FICO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FICO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FICO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FICO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-03-01

$0.02

2016-11-30

$0.02

2016-09-12

$0.02

2016-05-23

$0.02

2016-03-07

$0.02

2015-11-30

$0.02

2015-09-14

$0.02

2015-05-22

$0.02

2015-03-05

$0.02

2014-12-01

$0.02

2014-09-08

$0.02

2014-05-23

$0.02

2014-02-20

$0.02

2013-12-02

$0.02

2013-09-05

$0.02

2013-05-23

$0.02

2013-02-21

$0.02

2012-12-03

$0.02

2012-09-06

$0.02

2012-05-10

$0.02

2012-02-16

$0.02

2011-12-12

$0.02

2011-09-07

$0.02

2011-05-23

$0.02

2011-02-14

$0.02

2010-12-01

$0.02

2010-09-08

$0.02

2010-05-19

$0.02

2010-02-17

$0.02

2009-12-02

$0.02

2009-09-04

$0.02

2009-05-22

$0.02

2009-02-13

$0.02

2008-12-01

$0.02

2008-09-08

$0.02

2008-05-12

$0.02

2008-02-15

$0.02

2007-12-03

$0.02

2007-09-06

$0.02

2007-05-25

$0.02

2007-02-22

$0.02

2006-12-13

$0.02

2006-09-06

$0.02

2006-05-11

$0.02

2006-02-15

$0.02

2005-12-01

$0.02

2005-09-07

$0.02

2005-05-23

$0.02

2005-02-14

$0.02

2004-12-01

$0.02

2004-09-07

$0.02

2004-05-24

$0.02

2004-02-13

$0.013333333333333334

2003-11-26

$0.013333333333333334

2003-08-28

$0.013333333333333334

2003-05-12

$0.013333333333333334

2003-02-14

$0.013333333333333334

2002-11-29

$0.013333333333333334

2002-08-19

$0.013333333333333334

2002-06-13

$0.013333333333333334

2002-02-14

$0.008888888888888889

2001-11-29

$0.008888888888888889

2001-08-17

$0.008888888888888889

2001-05-10

$0.005925925925925926

2001-02-14

$0.005925925925925926

2000-11-30

$0.005925925925925926

2000-08-17

$0.005925925925925926

2000-05-22

$0.005925925925925926

2000-02-16

$0.005925925925925926

1999-12-01

$0.005925925925925926

1999-08-26

$0.005925925925925926

1999-05-27

$0.005925925925925926

1999-02-17

$0.005925925925925926

1998-12-03

$0.005925925925925926

1998-08-21

$0.005925925925925926

1998-06-10

$0.005925925925925926

1998-02-18

$0.005925925925925926

1997-12-03

$0.005925925925925926

1997-08-21

$0.005925925925925926

1997-06-02

$0.005925925925925926

1997-02-18

$0.005925925925925926

1996-11-27

$0.005925925925925926

1996-08-22

$0.005925925925925926

1996-06-06

$0.005925925925925926

1996-02-15

$0.005925925925925926

1995-11-29

$0.005925925925925926

1995-08-24

$0.005925925925925926

FICO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FICO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FICO

Metric

FICO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FICO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

FICO

FICO

FICO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FICO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FICO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-10-26

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-08-24

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-05-12

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-02-25

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-10-28

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2015-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-08-27

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-05-14

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-02-25

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-10-29

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-08-20

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-05-13

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-02-11

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-11-05

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-08-20

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-05-14

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-02-12

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-11-06

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-08-22

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-04-30

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-02-07

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-11-30

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-08-23

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-05-03

2011-05-23

2011-05-25

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-02-01

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-11-16

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-08-24

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-05-04

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-02-03

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-11-17

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-08-25

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-05-05

2009-05-22

2009-05-27

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-02-03

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-11-18

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-08-26

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-04-30

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-02-05

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-11-09

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-08-27

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-05-17

2007-05-25

2007-05-30

2007-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-02-12

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-12-03

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-08-28

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-05-03

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-02-06

2006-02-15

2006-02-20

2006-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-11-22

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-08-29

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-05-15

2005-05-23

2005-05-25

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-02-01

2005-02-14

2005-02-16

2005-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-08-30

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-05-17

2004-05-24

2004-05-26

2004-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2004-02-03

2004-02-13

2004-02-18

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2003-11-16

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2003-08-26

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2003-05-02

2003-05-12

2003-05-14

2003-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2003-02-03

2003-02-14

2003-02-19

2003-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2002-11-14

2002-11-29

2002-12-03

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2002-08-13

2002-08-19

2002-08-21

2002-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2002-04-15

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2002-02-05

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2001-11-16

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2001-08-08

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2001-05-07

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2001-02-06

2001-02-14

2001-02-19

2001-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2000-11-21

2000-11-30

2000-12-04

2000-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2000-08-08

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2000-05-11

2000-05-22

2000-05-24

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2000-02-01

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1999-11-19

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1999-08-17

1999-08-26

1999-08-30

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1999-05-18

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1998-11-25

1998-12-03

1998-12-07

1998-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1998-08-04

1998-08-21

1998-08-25

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1998-05-20

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1998-02-04

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1997-11-26

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1997-08-13

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1997-05-27

1997-06-02

1997-06-04

1997-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1997-02-07

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1996-11-20

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1996-08-14

1996-08-22

1996-08-26

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1996-05-29

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1996-02-12

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1995-11-21

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

1995-08-04

1995-08-24

1995-08-28

1995-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

FICO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Fair Issac Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FICO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

Fair Issac- (FICO)-provides enterprise decision management (EDM) solutions that enable businesses worldwide to automate, improve, and connect decisions to enhance their business performance. The company operates through four segments: Strategy Machine Solutions, Scoring Solutions, Professional Services, and Analytic Software Tools. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

