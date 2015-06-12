Best Dividend Stocks
Broadridge Financial Solutions

Stock

BR

Price as of:

$123.81 +1.72 +1.4%

Industry

Business Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Business Services /

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

BR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.76%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.16

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

46.35%

EPS $4.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

11 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get BR DARS™ Rating

BR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$123.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

238,607

Open Price

$122.73

Day's Range

$122.64 - $124.69

Previous Close

$122.47

52 week low / high

$91.34 - $136.99

Percent off 52 week high

-9.34%

BR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BR's Upcoming Dividend

BR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.54

2019-09-12

$0.54

2019-06-13

$0.485

2019-03-14

$0.485

2018-12-13

$0.485

2018-09-17

$0.485

2018-06-14

$0.365

2018-03-14

$0.365

2017-12-14

$0.365

2017-09-14

$0.365

2017-06-13

$0.33

2017-03-10

$0.33

2016-12-12

$0.33

2016-09-13

$0.33

2016-06-15

$0.3

2016-03-10

$0.3

2015-12-10

$0.3

2015-09-11

$0.3

2015-06-15

$0.27

2015-03-11

$0.27

2014-12-10

$0.27

2014-09-11

$0.27

2014-06-12

$0.21

2014-03-12

$0.21

2013-12-10

$0.21

2013-09-12

$0.21

2013-06-13

$0.18

2013-03-13

$0.18

2012-12-10

$0.18

2012-09-12

$0.18

2012-06-14

$0.16

2012-03-12

$0.16

2011-12-08

$0.16

2011-09-13

$0.16

2011-06-13

$0.15

2011-03-11

$0.15

2010-12-15

$0.15

2010-09-13

$0.15

2010-06-11

$0.14

2010-03-15

$0.14

2009-12-11

$0.14

2009-09-10

$0.14

2009-06-11

$0.07

2009-03-13

$0.07

2008-12-11

$0.07

2008-09-10

$0.07

2008-06-12

$0.06

2008-03-13

$0.06

2007-12-13

$0.06

2007-09-12

$0.06

2007-06-13

$0.06

2006-03-07

$0.1

2005-12-07

$0.1

2005-09-07

$0.1

2005-06-07

$0.085

2005-03-07

$0.085

2004-12-08

$0.085

2004-09-08

$0.085

2004-06-08

$0.075

2004-03-08

$0.15

2003-12-08

$0.15

2003-09-08

$0.15

2003-06-11

$0.1375

2003-03-05

$0.1375

2002-12-04

$0.1375

2002-09-04

$0.1375

2002-06-05

$0.1375

2002-03-06

$0.1375

2001-12-05

$0.1375

2001-09-05

$0.1375

2001-06-06

$0.1375

2001-03-07

$0.1375

2000-12-06

$0.1375

2000-09-06

$0.1375

2000-06-07

$0.1375

2000-03-08

$0.1375

1999-12-08

$0.1375

1999-09-08

$0.1375

1999-06-09

$0.1375

1999-03-10

$0.1375

1998-12-09

$0.1375

1998-09-09

$0.1375

1998-06-10

$0.1375

1998-03-11

$0.1375

1997-12-10

$0.1375

1997-09-10

$0.1375

1997-06-11

$0.1375

1997-03-12

$0.1375

1996-12-11

$0.1375

1996-09-11

$0.1375

1996-06-12

$0.1375

1996-03-13

$0.1375

1995-12-13

$0.1375

1995-09-13

$0.1375

1995-06-14

$0.1375

BR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BR

Metric

BR Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.68%

27.06%

11years

BR

News
BR

Research
BR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5400

2019-11-15

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2019-07-31

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2019-04-30

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2019-02-06

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2018-11-08

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2018-08-06

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2018-05-03

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2018-02-06

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2017-11-16

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2017-08-09

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-05-05

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-02-02

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-17

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-08-08

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-05-03

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-02

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-12

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-08-06

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-05-05

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-02-03

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-11-13

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-08-07

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-05-06

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-02-05

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-11-14

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-08-07

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-04-30

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-02-04

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-11-15

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2013-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-08-08

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-05-01

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-02-02

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-11-16

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2012-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-08-11

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-05-03

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-02-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-11-17

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-08-03

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-05-04

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-02-02

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-11-18

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-08-11

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-04-29

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-01-26

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-11-13

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-08-04

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-06-05

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-02-06

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-11-27

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-08-02

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-06-05

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-25

2006-03-07

2006-03-09

2006-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-26

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2006-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-07-27

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-04-27

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-01-26

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-10-20

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2005-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-07-21

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-04-21

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-21

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-10-21

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-07-23

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-04-23

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-01-22

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2002-10-16

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2002-07-17

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2002-04-17

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2002-01-09

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2001-10-17

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2001-07-18

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2001-04-18

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2001-01-17

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2000-10-18

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2001-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2000-07-20

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2000-04-19

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2000-01-19

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1999-10-13

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1999-07-07

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1999-04-07

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1999-01-13

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-10-08

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-07-08

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-04-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-01-14

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-10-08

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-07-09

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-04-09

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-01-16

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-10-09

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-07-10

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-04-11

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-01-10

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1995-10-13

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1995-07-12

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1995-04-06

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

BR

BR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

Broadridge Financial Solutions- (BR)-provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. It operates in three segments: Investor Communication Solutions, Securities Processing Solutions, and Clearing and Outsourcing Solutions. Broadridge Financial Solutions was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) operates independently of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. as of March 30, 2007.

