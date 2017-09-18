Best Dividend Stocks
Hawkins, Inc

Stock

HWKN

Price as of:

$45.47 +0.76 +1.7%

Industry

Basic Materials Wholesale

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Basic Materials Wholesale /

Hawkins, Inc (HWKN)

HWKN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.05%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HWKN DARS™ Rating

HWKN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

347,700

Open Price

$44.89

Day's Range

$44.89 - $45.82

Previous Close

$44.71

52 week low / high

$32.79 - $47.94

Percent off 52 week high

-5.15%

HWKN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HWKN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HWKN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HWKN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HWKN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.23

2019-08-15

$0.23

2019-06-06

$0.23

2019-02-21

$0.23

2018-11-15

$0.225

2018-08-16

$0.225

2018-03-22

$0.44

2017-09-21

$0.44

2017-03-22

$0.42

2016-09-21

$0.42

2016-03-22

$0.4

2015-09-16

$0.4

2015-03-18

$0.38

2014-09-17

$0.38

2014-03-19

$0.36

2013-09-18

$0.36

2013-03-20

$0.34

2012-09-19

$0.34

2012-03-21

$0.32

2011-09-21

$0.32

2011-03-23

$0.3

2010-09-22

$0.3

2010-03-17

$0.28

2009-09-23

$0.28

2009-03-18

$0.26

2008-09-24

$0.26

2008-03-18

$0.24

2007-09-19

$0.24

2007-03-21

$0.22

2006-09-20

$0.22

2006-03-22

$0.2

2005-09-21

$0.2

2005-03-22

$0.18

2004-09-22

$0.18

2004-03-24

$0.18

2003-09-24

$0.18

2003-03-26

$0.18

2002-09-18

$0.15

2002-03-20

$0.15

2001-09-26

$0.15

2001-03-21

$0.15

2000-09-13

$0.15

2000-03-29

$0.15

1999-09-22

$0.12

1999-03-30

$0.11

1998-09-23

$0.1

1998-03-18

$0.1

1997-09-24

$0.09

1997-03-25

$0.09

1996-09-25

$0.08

1996-03-27

$0.08

HWKN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HWKN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HWKN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HWKN Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HWKN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.91%

3.37%

14years

HWKN

News
HWKN

Research
HWKN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HWKN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

HWKN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2300

2019-10-31

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-05-23

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-02-07

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-08-02

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-02-08

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

2017-08-09

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4200

2017-02-09

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4200

2016-08-04

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

2016-02-04

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

2015-07-30

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

2015-02-04

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

2014-08-07

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3600

2014-02-04

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3600

2013-08-01

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2013-01-31

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2012-08-02

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

2012-02-02

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

2011-08-02

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000

2011-01-27

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000

2010-07-28

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2800

2010-01-27

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2800

2009-08-05

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2600

2009-02-04

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2600

2008-08-07

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

2008-02-06

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

2007-08-07

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2007-02-06

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2006-08-03

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2006-02-08

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2005-08-04

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2005-02-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2004-08-17

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2004-02-20

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2003-08-14

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2003-02-24

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2002-08-15

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2002-02-13

2002-03-20

2002-03-22

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2001-08-27

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2001-02-14

2001-03-21

2001-03-23

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2000-08-17

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2000-02-18

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

1999-08-19

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

1999-02-24

1999-03-30

1999-04-02

1999-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

1998-08-13

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

1998-02-12

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1997-08-13

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1997-02-12

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

1996-08-15

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

1996-02-08

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

HWKN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hawkins, Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HWKN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Basic Materials Wholesale

Hawkins, Inc.- (HWKN)-provides a full range of bulk industrial products complemented with the technical competence and innovation to formulate and blend specialty chemicals. The Company sells and services related products and equipment to safely dispense chemicals in highly controlled environments. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

