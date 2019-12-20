Best Dividend Stocks
L.B. Foster Co.

Stock

FSTR

Price as of:

$20.03 -0.23 -1.14%

Industry

Basic Materials Wholesale

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Basic Materials Wholesale /

L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR)

FSTR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $1.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FSTR DARS™ Rating

FSTR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,000

Open Price

$20.32

Day's Range

$19.95 - $20.53

Previous Close

$20.26

52 week low / high

$13.91 - $27.8

Percent off 52 week high

-27.95%

FSTR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FSTR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FSTR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FSTR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-09-07

$0.04

2016-06-08

$0.04

2016-03-09

$0.04

2015-12-02

$0.04

2015-09-02

$0.04

2015-06-10

$0.04

2015-03-11

$0.04

2014-12-03

$0.04

2014-09-03

$0.03

2014-06-04

$0.03

2014-03-12

$0.03

2013-12-04

$0.03

2013-09-04

$0.03

2013-06-05

$0.03

2013-03-13

$0.03

2012-12-05

$0.025

2012-09-05

$0.025

2012-06-06

$0.025

2012-03-15

$0.025

2011-12-07

$0.025

2011-09-07

$0.025

2011-06-08

$0.025

2011-03-23

$0.025

FSTR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FSTR

Metric

FSTR Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FSTR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

FSTR

News
FSTR

Research
FSTR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FSTR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

FSTR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0400

2016-07-28

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-05-26

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-02-25

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-10-29

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-07-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-05-29

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-02-20

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-10-31

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-08-01

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-05-22

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-02-27

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-11-06

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-08-01

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-05-24

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-02-28

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2012-10-31

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2012-07-30

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2012-05-24

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2012-03-07

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-10-26

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-07-29

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-05-23

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-03-15

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

FSTR

Investor Resources

Learn more about L.B. Foster Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FSTR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Basic Materials Wholesale

LB Foster Co. (FSTR) - this company engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the rail, construction, energy, and utility markets in the United States. It operates in three segments: Rail Products, Construction Products, and Tubular Products. The Rail Products segment provides heavy and light rail, relay rail, concrete ties, insulated rail joints, rail accessories, and transit products to industrial plants, contractors, railroads, mines, and mass transit systems. This segment also offers rail accessories, including trackwork, ties, track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products to install or maintain rail lines; rail products comprising insulated rail joints and related accessories for the railroad and mass transit industries; and transit products consisting of power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories primarily for mass transit systems. In addition, it provides new and relay trackwork, and engineered concrete railroad ties for the railroad and transit industries. The Construction Products segment offers sheet, pipe, and bearing piling products; fabricated highway products, such as fabricated structural steel, bridge decking, aluminum and steel bridge rail, and other bridge products to the contractors of state, municipal, and other governmental projects; and precast concrete buildings for national, state, and municipal parks. The Tubular Products segment provides fusion bond and other coatings for corrosion protection on oil, gas, and other pipelines; supplies special pipe products, such as water well casings, column pipes, couplings, and related products for agricultural, municipal, and industrial water wells; and sells micropiles for construction foundation repair and slope stabilization. The company sells its products through outside sales, inside sales, and customer service representatives. L. B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

