LB Foster Co. (FSTR) - this company engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the rail, construction, energy, and utility markets in the United States. It operates in three segments: Rail Products, Construction Products, and Tubular Products. The Rail Products segment provides heavy and light rail, relay rail, concrete ties, insulated rail joints, rail accessories, and transit products to industrial plants, contractors, railroads, mines, and mass transit systems. This segment also offers rail accessories, including trackwork, ties, track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products to install or maintain rail lines; rail products comprising insulated rail joints and related accessories for the railroad and mass transit industries; and transit products consisting of power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories primarily for mass transit systems. In addition, it provides new and relay trackwork, and engineered concrete railroad ties for the railroad and transit industries. The Construction Products segment offers sheet, pipe, and bearing piling products; fabricated highway products, such as fabricated structural steel, bridge decking, aluminum and steel bridge rail, and other bridge products to the contractors of state, municipal, and other governmental projects; and precast concrete buildings for national, state, and municipal parks. The Tubular Products segment provides fusion bond and other coatings for corrosion protection on oil, gas, and other pipelines; supplies special pipe products, such as water well casings, column pipes, couplings, and related products for agricultural, municipal, and industrial water wells; and sells micropiles for construction foundation repair and slope stabilization. The company sells its products through outside sales, inside sales, and customer service representatives. L. B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.