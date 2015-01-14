Best Dividend Stocks
Destination Maternity Corporation

Stock

DEST

Price as of:

$0.11 -0.05 -31.25%

Industry

Apparel Stores

Destination Maternity Corporation(DEST) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Destination Maternity Corporation by scrolling below.
Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST)

DEST

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DEST

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,918,100

Open Price

$0.15

Day's Range

$0.11 - $0.19

Previous Close

$0.16

52 week low / high

$0.11 - $5.94

Percent off 52 week high

-98.15%

DEST

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DEST has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DEST

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DEST's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-01-05

$0.2

2015-10-06

$0.2

2015-07-07

$0.2

2015-03-04

$0.2

2014-12-03

$0.2

2014-09-03

$0.2

2014-06-04

$0.2

2014-03-05

$0.2

2013-12-04

$0.1875

2013-09-04

$0.1875

2013-06-05

$0.1875

2013-03-05

$0.175

2012-12-05

$0.175

2012-09-05

$0.175

2012-06-05

$0.175

2012-03-05

$0.175

2011-12-05

$0.175

2011-09-02

$0.175

2011-06-03

$0.175

2011-02-14

$0.35

DEST's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DEST

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DEST

Metric

DEST Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Dividend Reliability

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

DARS Rating

DEST

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

DEST

DEST

DEST

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DEST

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

DEST

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-12-01

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-08-26

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-05-28

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

2015-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-25

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-11-19

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-07-23

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-04-23

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-01-30

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-11-20

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-07-24

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-04-25

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-01-30

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

2013-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-11-14

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-07-25

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-04-25

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

2012-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-01-25

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-11-15

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

2011-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-07-26

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-04-26

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2011-01-26

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-03-11

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

DEST

DEST

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) - this company engages in the design and retail of maternity apparel. The company offers casual and career wear, formal attire, lingerie, sportswear, and outerwear. As of September 30, 2009, the company operated 1,084 retail locations, including 724 stores in 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Canada, and 360 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the United States. It operates stores under Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity brand names. Motherhood Maternity brand serves the value-priced portion of the maternity apparel industry; and stores are located in regional malls, strip and power centers, and central business districts. A Pea in the Pod brand serves both the medium-priced portion and the luxury portion of the maternity apparel business; and stores are located in regional malls, lifestyle centers, central business districts, and certain stand-alone stores in affluent street locations. Destination Maternity brand carries Motherhood and Pea merchandise; and stores are located in regional malls and lifestyle centers. The company also sells its products on the Web through its DestinationMaternity.com and brand-specific Web sites. In addition, Destination Maternity Corporation offers Two Hearts Maternity by Destination Maternity collection at approximately 600 Sears and Kmart locations throughout the U.S. through a leased department relationship. The company also distributes its Oh Baby by Motherhood collection through a licensed arrangement at Kohl's stores in the U.S. and on Kohls.com. Further, it has franchise and product supply relationships in India and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Mothers Work, Inc. and changed its name to Destination Maternity Corporation in December 2008. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

