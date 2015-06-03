Best Dividend Stocks
Cato Corp

Stock

CATO

Price as of:

$17.81 -0.18 -1.01%

Industry

Apparel Stores

Cato Corp (CATO)

CATO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.38%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

101.54%

EPS $1.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CATO DARS™ Rating

CATO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,655

Open Price

$17.91

Day's Range

$17.57 - $17.91

Previous Close

$17.88

52 week low / high

$11.85 - $19.73

Percent off 52 week high

-10.29%

CATO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CATO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CATO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CATO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CATO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.33

2019-09-13

$0.33

2019-06-07

$0.33

2019-03-08

$0.33

2018-12-07

$0.33

2018-09-14

$0.33

2018-06-08

$0.33

2018-03-09

$0.33

2017-12-08

$0.33

2017-09-08

$0.33

2017-06-01

$0.33

2017-03-02

$0.33

2016-12-08

$0.33

2016-09-08

$0.33

2016-06-02

$0.33

2016-03-03

$0.3

2015-12-10

$0.3

2015-09-10

$0.3

2015-06-04

$0.3

2015-03-05

$0.3

2014-12-11

$0.3

2014-09-11

$0.3

2014-06-05

$0.3

2014-03-06

$0.3

2013-12-12

$0.05

2013-09-12

$0.05

2013-06-06

$0.05

2013-03-07

$0.05

2012-12-12

$0.25

2012-09-06

$0.25

2012-06-07

$0.25

2012-03-01

$0.23

2011-12-15

$0.23

2011-09-08

$0.23

2011-06-09

$0.23

2011-03-03

$0.185

2010-12-16

$0.185

2010-09-09

$0.185

2010-06-10

$0.185

2010-03-04

$0.165

2009-12-17

$0.165

2009-09-10

$0.165

2009-06-04

$0.165

2009-03-05

$0.165

2008-12-18

$0.165

2008-09-11

$0.165

2008-06-05

$0.165

2008-03-06

$0.165

2007-12-20

$0.165

2007-09-06

$0.165

2007-06-07

$0.165

2007-03-08

$0.15

2006-12-14

$0.15

2006-09-07

$0.15

2006-06-08

$0.15

2006-03-09

$0.13

2005-12-15

$0.13

2005-09-08

$0.13

2005-06-09

$0.13

2005-03-10

$0.11666666666666667

2004-12-16

$0.11666666666666667

2004-09-09

$0.11666666666666667

2004-06-10

$0.11666666666666667

2004-03-11

$0.10666666666666667

2003-12-18

$0.10666666666666667

2003-09-11

$0.10666666666666667

2003-06-05

$0.10666666666666667

2003-03-13

$0.1

2002-12-19

$0.1

2002-09-12

$0.1

2002-06-06

$0.1

2002-03-07

$0.09

2001-12-20

$0.09

2001-09-13

$0.09

2001-06-07

$0.09

2001-03-15

$0.08333333333333333

2000-12-20

$0.08333333333333333

2000-09-07

$0.06666666666666667

2000-06-08

$0.06666666666666667

2000-03-09

$0.06666666666666667

1999-12-16

$0.05

1999-09-09

$0.05

1999-06-03

$0.05

1999-03-11

$0.03666666666666667

1998-12-17

$0.03333333333333333

1998-09-10

$0.03333333333333333

1998-05-28

$0.03

1998-03-12

$0.03

1997-12-18

$0.02666666666666667

1997-09-11

$0.02666666666666667

1997-05-29

$0.02666666666666667

1997-03-13

$0.02666666666666667

1996-12-19

$0.02666666666666667

1996-09-12

$0.02666666666666667

1996-05-30

$0.02666666666666667

1996-03-14

$0.02666666666666667

1995-12-14

$0.02666666666666667

1995-09-07

$0.02666666666666667

1995-06-15

$0.02666666666666667

CATO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CATO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CATO

Metric

CATO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CATO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.77%

0.00%

0years

CATO

CATO

CATO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CATO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CATO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3300

2019-11-22

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-05-23

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-11-21

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-05-24

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-11-17

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-08-25

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-02-24

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-18

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-08-26

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-05-20

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-26

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-25

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-08-28

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-21

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-27

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-11-26

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-08-29

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-05-20

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-28

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-11-27

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-08-30

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-23

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-11-21

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-08-24

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-05-24

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-02-24

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-11-23

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-08-26

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-05-26

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2011-02-25

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-12-03

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-08-27

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2010-05-27

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-02-26

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2009-12-04

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2009-08-28

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2009-05-20

2009-06-04

2009-06-08

2009-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2009-02-27

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-12-05

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-08-29

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-05-22

2008-06-05

2008-06-09

2008-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-03-03

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-12-07

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-08-30

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-05-24

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-03-02

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-12-01

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-08-25

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-05-25

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-02-24

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-12-02

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-08-26

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-05-26

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2005-02-25

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2004-12-02

2004-12-16

2004-12-20

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2004-08-27

2004-09-09

2004-09-13

2004-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2004-05-27

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2004-03-03

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2003-12-04

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2004-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2003-08-28

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2003-05-22

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-27

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-12-06

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2003-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-08-29

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-05-23

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-03-01

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-12-07

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2002-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-08-30

2001-09-13

2001-09-17

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-05-24

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2001-03-05

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2000-12-08

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2000-08-24

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2000-05-30

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2000-02-25

2000-03-09

2000-03-13

2000-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-08-26

1999-09-09

1999-09-13

1999-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-05-24

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1999-03-04

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-12-03

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-08-27

1998-09-10

1998-09-14

1998-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-05-22

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-03-05

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-08-28

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-05-22

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-02-27

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-12-05

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1997-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-08-30

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-05-23

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1996-01-30

1996-03-14

1996-03-18

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-11-30

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-08-24

1995-09-07

1995-09-11

1995-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1995-05-25

1995-06-15

1995-06-12

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

CATO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cato Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

"(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:": Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CATO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

The Cato Corporation (CATO) operates as a fashion specialty retailer for fashion and value conscious females in the southeastern United States. Its stores offer an assortment of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; dresses; coats; shoes; lingerie; costume jewelry; and handbags. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

