This table allows you to know how fast PAC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-21 $1.945441 2019-08-30 $1.907737 2019-05-29 $1.567666 2018-11-21 $1.690111 2018-08-17 $1.811246 2018-05-11 $1.202547 2017-11-03 $1.344736 2017-08-10 $1.441693 2017-05-04 $1.715337 2016-11-15 $0.784747 2016-08-22 $1.101074 2016-05-12 $1.830437 2015-11-05 $0.814327 2015-08-20 $0.946899 2015-05-14 $1.75649 2014-07-02 $0.581341 2014-05-27 $1.75466 2014-05-08 $2.195694 2013-11-27 $0.435692 2013-04-25 $1.389784 2012-10-31 $0.403828 2012-10-03 $0.814626 2012-05-31 $1.099707 2011-11-23 $0.343333 2011-05-25 $1.215678 2010-08-16 $0.34339 2010-06-10 $1.042254 2009-10-28 $0.435529 2009-05-20 $1.155496 2008-10-28 $0.35636 2008-05-07 $1.46607 2007-10-26 $0.54144 2007-05-14 $1.34465 2006-05-03 $1.17851 1997-03-25 $0.3275 1996-12-27 $0.315 1996-10-07 $0.315 1996-07-08 $0.315 1996-04-04 $0.545 1995-12-27 $0.545 1995-10-05 $0.545 1995-07-07 $0.545 1995-04-05 $0.545 ()