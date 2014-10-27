Best Dividend Stocks
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico S.A.B

Stock

PAC

Price as of:

$118.98 +0.39 +0.33%

Industry

Air Services Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Air Services Other /

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico S.A.B (PAC)

PAC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.20%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.89

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

77.45%

EPS $5.02

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PAC DARS™ Rating

PAC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$118.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

111,700

Open Price

$119.36

Day's Range

$118.36 - $119.48

Previous Close

$118.59

52 week low / high

$78.85 - $124.15

Percent off 52 week high

-4.16%

PAC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PAC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PAC's Upcoming Dividend

PAC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PAC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$1.945441

2019-08-30

$1.907737

2019-05-29

$1.567666

2018-11-21

$1.690111

2018-08-17

$1.811246

2018-05-11

$1.202547

2017-11-03

$1.344736

2017-08-10

$1.441693

2017-05-04

$1.715337

2016-11-15

$0.784747

2016-08-22

$1.101074

2016-05-12

$1.830437

2015-11-05

$0.814327

2015-08-20

$0.946899

2015-05-14

$1.75649

2014-07-02

$0.581341

2014-05-27

$1.75466

2014-05-08

$2.195694

2013-11-27

$0.435692

2013-04-25

$1.389784

2012-10-31

$0.403828

2012-10-03

$0.814626

2012-05-31

$1.099707

2011-11-23

$0.343333

2011-05-25

$1.215678

2010-08-16

$0.34339

2010-06-10

$1.042254

2009-10-28

$0.435529

2009-05-20

$1.155496

2008-10-28

$0.35636

2008-05-07

$1.46607

2007-10-26

$0.54144

2007-05-14

$1.34465

2006-05-03

$1.17851

1997-03-25

$0.3275

1996-12-27

$0.315

1996-10-07

$0.315

1996-07-08

$0.315

1996-04-04

$0.545

1995-12-27

$0.545

1995-10-05

$0.545

1995-07-07

$0.545

1995-04-05

$0.545 ()

PAC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PAC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PAC

Metric

PAC Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PAC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.54%

-17.28%

3years

PAC

News
PAC

Research
PAC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PAC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

1997

1996

1995

PAC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.9454

Unknown

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9077

Unknown

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5677

Unknown

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-11

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$1.6901

Unknown

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8112

Unknown

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2025

Unknown

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-21

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$1.3447

Unknown

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4417

Unknown

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7153

Unknown

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-18

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.7847

Unknown

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1011

Unknown

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8304

Unknown

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-19

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.8143

Unknown

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9469

Unknown

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7565

Unknown

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-02

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.5813

Unknown

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7547

Unknown

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1957

Unknown

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4357

Unknown

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3898

Unknown

2013-04-25

2013-04-29

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4038

Unknown

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8146

Unknown

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0997

Unknown

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3433

Unknown

2011-11-23

2011-11-28

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2157

Unknown

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3434

Unknown

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0423

Unknown

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4355

Unknown

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1555

Unknown

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3564

Unknown

2008-10-28

2008-10-30

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4661

Unknown

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5414

Unknown

2007-10-26

2007-10-30

2007-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3447

Unknown

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1785

Unknown

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3275

1997-03-18

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1996-12-20

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1996-09-27

1996-10-07

1996-10-09

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1996-06-28

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1996-03-22

1996-04-04

1996-04-09

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1995-09-22

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

1995-06-23

1995-07-07

1995-07-11

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450 ()

1995-03-24

1995-04-05

1995-04-11

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

PAC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico S.A.B on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PAC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Air Services Other

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B (PAC) - This company engages in the operation, management, and development of airport facilities in the Pacific and central regions of Mexico. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

