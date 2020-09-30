Balchem Corporation
Balchem Corporation
Compare BCPC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BCPC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BCPC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BCPC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
10.64%
36.84%
73.33%
609.09%
5165.00%
1
Trade BCPC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BCPC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BCPC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
Balchem Corporation (BCPC) - this company provides specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide, which is used to sterilize a range of medical devices; ethylene oxide blends that are used in killing bacteria, fungi, and insects in spices and other seasoning materials; and propylene oxide, which is used for fumigation in spice treatment and in various chemical synthesis applications. Its Food, Pharma & Nutrition segment provides microencapsulation, granulation, and agglomeration solutions to a range of applications in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional ingredients. These solutions are used in baked goods, refrigerated and frozen dough systems, processed meats, seasoning blends, confections, and nutritional supplements. This segment also offers choline nutrient products for wellness applications; and granulated calcium carbonate products for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastric disorders, and calcium deficiencies. The company's Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides various nutritional products consisting of REASHURE Choline, an encapsulated choline product; NITROSHURETM, an encapsulated urea supplement; and NIASHURETM, its microencapsulated niacin product for dairy cows and milk production. This segment also offers chelated mineral supplements for use in animal feed; choline chloride, a nutrient for animal health; and methylamines for the manufacture of choline products, and also used in a range of industrial applications. Balchem Corporation sells its products through its own sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.
