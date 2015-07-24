Best Dividend Stocks
Waste Connections

Stock

WCN

Price as of:

$74.81 -5.54 -7.09%

Industry

Waste Management

Waste Connections (WCN)

WCN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.89%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

25.36%

EPS $2.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


WCN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

194,901

Open Price

$74.59

Day's Range

$74.01 - $75.66

Previous Close

$72.65

52 week low / high

$71.52 - $105.17

Percent off 52 week high

-30.92%

WCN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WCN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WCN

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

WCN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WCN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-26

$0.185

2019-11-08

$0.185

2019-08-09

$0.16

2019-05-07

$0.16

2019-02-28

$0.16

2018-11-09

$0.16

2018-08-06

$0.14

2018-05-15

$0.14

2018-02-27

$0.14

2017-11-07

$0.14

2017-08-04

$0.12

2017-05-08

$0.12

2017-03-03

$0.12

2016-11-03

$0.12

2016-07-29

$0.09666666666666666

2016-04-29

$0.20055325

2016-02-26

$0.20055325

2015-11-05

$0.20055325

2015-08-06

$0.179806362

2015-04-28

$0.179806362

2015-02-26

$0.179806362

2014-10-31

$0.179806362

2014-07-30

$0.159059474

2014-04-29

$0.159059474

2014-02-07

$0.159059474

2013-11-01

$0.159059474

2013-08-02

$0.138312586

2013-05-06

$0.138312586

2013-02-01

$0.138312586

2012-11-01

$0.138312586

2012-08-02

$0.124481328

2012-05-07

$0.124481328

2012-02-16

$0.124481328

2011-10-31

$0.124481328

2011-08-01

$0.10373444

2011-05-04

$0.10373444

2011-02-17

$0.10373444

2010-10-27

$0.15560166

WCN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WCN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WCN

Metric

WCN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WCN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.96%

11.28%

10years

WCN

WCN

WCN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WCN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

WCN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1850

2020-02-12

2020-02-26

2020-02-27

2020-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2019-10-28

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-29

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-04-24

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-10-29

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-07-24

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-05-02

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-02-14

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-25

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-07-25

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-04-26

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-02-21

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-26

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2006

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2006

2016-02-08

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2006

2015-10-26

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2015-07-27

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2015-04-16

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2015-02-09

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2014-10-21

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1591

2014-07-17

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1591

2014-04-17

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1591

2014-01-28

2014-02-07

2014-02-11

2014-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1591

2013-10-22

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2013-07-23

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2013-04-24

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2012-10-22

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1245

2012-07-23

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1245

2012-04-25

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1245

2012-02-07

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1245

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1037

2011-07-19

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1037

2011-04-21

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1037

2011-01-28

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2010-10-19

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

WCN

WCN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Waste Management

Waste Connections (WCN) - this company provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services. As of December 31, 2009, it owned or operated a network of 134 solid waste collection operations, 55 transfer stations, 37 recycling operations, and 43 active landfills, as well as 6 intermodal facilities. The company offers residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste collection services. Its transfer stations receive, compact, and load solid waste to be transported to landfills via truck, rail, or barge. Waste Connections also provides residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers recycling services for various recyclable materials, including cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. In addition, it offers intermodal services, including repositioning, storage, maintenance, and repair of cargo containers for international shipping companies for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Further, the company provides container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. It serves approximately two million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Folsom, California.

X