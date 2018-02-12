Best Dividend Stocks
Donaldson Company

Stock

DCI

Price as of:

$58.03 +1.05 +1.84%

Industry

Pollution And Treatment Controls

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Pollution And Treatment Controls /

Donaldson Company (DCI)

DCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.48%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

38.01%

EPS $2.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

34 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DCI DARS™ Rating

DCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,298,400

Open Price

$57.42

Day's Range

$57.12 - $58.1

Previous Close

$56.98

52 week low / high

$40.27 - $58.1

Percent off 52 week high

-0.12%

DCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DCI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DCI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.21

2019-08-12

$0.21

2019-06-12

$0.21

2019-02-08

$0.19

2018-12-10

$0.19

2018-08-13

$0.19

2018-06-08

$0.19

2018-02-13

$0.18

2017-12-05

$0.18

2017-08-11

$0.18

2017-06-08

$0.175

2017-02-10

$0.175

2016-12-02

$0.175

2016-08-11

$0.175

2016-06-08

$0.175

2016-02-11

$0.17

2015-12-04

$0.17

2015-08-17

$0.17

2015-06-12

$0.17

2015-02-12

$0.165

2014-12-04

$0.165

2014-08-13

$0.165

2014-06-04

$0.165

2014-02-14

$0.14

2013-12-05

$0.14

2013-08-14

$0.13

2013-06-05

$0.13

2013-02-13

$0.1

2012-12-04

$0.09

2012-08-15

$0.09

2012-06-06

$0.09

2012-02-15

$0.08

2011-12-01

$0.075

2011-08-22

$0.075

2011-06-08

$0.075

2011-02-23

$0.065

2010-12-02

$0.065

2010-08-18

$0.0625

2010-06-08

$0.06

2010-03-03

$0.06

2009-12-02

$0.0575

2009-08-26

$0.0575

2009-05-27

$0.0575

2009-02-18

$0.0575

2008-12-03

$0.0575

2008-08-20

$0.055

2008-05-28

$0.055

2008-02-20

$0.055

2007-11-21

$0.05

2007-08-15

$0.05

2007-05-30

$0.045

2007-02-14

$0.045

2006-11-22

$0.045

2006-08-16

$0.045

2006-06-01

$0.04

2006-02-15

$0.04

2005-11-23

$0.04

2005-08-17

$0.04

2005-06-02

$0.03

2005-02-16

$0.03

2004-11-24

$0.03

2004-08-18

$0.0275

2004-06-03

$0.0275

2004-02-18

$0.0275

2003-12-04

$0.02375

2003-08-20

$0.02375

2003-05-21

$0.0225

2003-02-26

$0.0225

2002-11-27

$0.02125

2002-08-21

$0.02125

2002-05-22

$0.02

2002-02-20

$0.02

2001-11-28

$0.01875

2001-08-22

$0.01875

2001-05-22

$0.01875

2001-02-21

$0.01875

2000-11-28

$0.01875

2000-08-22

$0.0175

2000-05-25

$0.0175

2000-02-23

$0.0175

1999-12-01

$0.0175

1999-08-25

$0.015

1999-06-02

$0.015

1999-02-24

$0.015

1998-12-02

$0.015

1998-08-26

$0.0125

1998-06-03

$0.0125

1998-02-25

$0.0125

1997-12-03

$0.0125

1997-08-27

$0.01125

1997-06-04

$0.01125

1997-02-26

$0.01125

1996-12-03

$0.01125

1996-08-27

$0.01

1996-06-04

$0.01

1996-02-26

$0.01

1995-12-01

$0.00875

1995-08-24

$0.00875

1995-05-30

$0.00875

DCI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DCI

Metric

DCI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

DCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.52%

12.00%

34years

DCI

News
DCI

Research
DCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-11-22

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-07-26

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-05-31

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-01-25

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-11-30

2018-12-10

2018-12-11

2018-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-07-27

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-05-23

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-01-26

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-11-17

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-28

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-05-24

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-01-27

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-11-18

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-07-29

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-05-25

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-01-28

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-11-20

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

2015-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-07-31

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-05-29

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2015-01-30

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-11-21

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-07-25

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-05-21

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-11-22

2013-12-05

2013-12-09

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-07-26

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-05-22

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-25

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-11-16

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-07-27

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-05-23

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-01-27

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-11-18

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-07-29

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-05-24

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2011-01-28

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-11-19

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2010-07-30

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-05-26

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-02-24

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2009-11-20

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2009-07-31

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2009-05-19

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2009-01-30

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2008-11-21

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-07-25

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-05-20

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-01-25

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-11-16

2007-11-21

2007-11-26

2007-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-07-27

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-05-23

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-01-26

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-11-17

2006-11-22

2006-11-27

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-07-28

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-05-23

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-01-27

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-11-18

2005-11-23

2005-11-28

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-08-01

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-05-24

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-01-21

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-11-19

2004-11-24

2004-11-29

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-07-30

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-05-19

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-01-16

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2003-11-21

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2003-07-25

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2003-05-16

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2003-01-17

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2002-11-15

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2002-07-26

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-05-17

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-01-18

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-11-16

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-07-27

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-05-18

2001-05-22

2001-05-24

2001-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-01-19

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2000-11-17

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2000-07-28

2000-08-22

2000-08-24

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2000-05-19

2000-05-25

2000-05-30

2000-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2000-01-21

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1999-11-19

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-07-30

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-05-21

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-01-22

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-11-20

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-07-24

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-05-21

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-01-16

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-11-21

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

1997-07-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

1997-05-16

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

1997-01-17

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

1996-11-15

1996-12-03

1996-12-05

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-07-26

1996-08-27

1996-08-29

1996-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-05-20

1996-06-04

1996-06-06

1996-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-01-15

1996-02-26

1996-02-28

1996-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

1995-11-17

1995-12-01

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

1995-07-28

1995-08-24

1995-08-28

1995-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

1995-05-19

1995-05-30

1995-06-05

1995-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

DCI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Donaldson Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Pollution And Treatment Controls

Donaldson- (DCI)-engages in the manufacture and sale of filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

