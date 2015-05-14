Best Dividend Stocks
Timken Co.

Stock

TKR

Price as of:

$27.99 -1.34 -5.04%

Industry

Machine Tools And Accessories

Timken Co. (TKR)

TKR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.70%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

25.72%

EPS $4.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TKR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

58,711

Open Price

$27.17

Day's Range

$26.96 - $28.76

Previous Close

$25.26

52 week low / high

$22.25 - $58.78

Percent off 52 week high

-57.03%

TKR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TKR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TKR

Compare TKR to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Industrial Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade TKR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

TKR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TKR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.28

2019-11-21

$0.28

2019-08-20

$0.28

2019-05-21

$0.28

2019-02-19

$0.28

2018-11-19

$0.28

2018-08-16

$0.28

2018-05-17

$0.28

2018-02-16

$0.27

2017-11-16

$0.27

2017-08-18

$0.27

2017-05-17

$0.27

2017-02-17

$0.26

2016-11-18

$0.26

2016-08-11

$0.26

2016-05-18

$0.26

2016-02-19

$0.26

2015-11-19

$0.26

2015-08-20

$0.26

2015-05-14

$0.26

2015-02-19

$0.25

2014-11-20

$0.25

2014-08-15

$0.25

2014-05-21

$0.25

2014-02-20

$0.25

2013-11-21

$0.23

2013-08-16

$0.23

2013-05-15

$0.23

2013-02-15

$0.23

2012-11-21

$0.23

2012-08-17

$0.23

2012-05-16

$0.23

2012-02-16

$0.23

2011-11-17

$0.2

2011-08-17

$0.2

2011-05-18

$0.2

2011-02-17

$0.18

2010-11-18

$0.18

2010-08-18

$0.13

2010-05-19

$0.13

2010-02-18

$0.09

2009-11-18

$0.09

2009-08-19

$0.09

2009-05-20

$0.09

2009-02-18

$0.18

2008-11-19

$0.18

2008-08-13

$0.18

2008-05-14

$0.17

2008-02-13

$0.17

2007-11-14

$0.17

2007-08-15

$0.17

2007-05-16

$0.16

2007-02-14

$0.16

2006-11-15

$0.16

2006-08-16

$0.16

2006-05-17

$0.15

2006-02-16

$0.15

2005-11-16

$0.15

2005-08-17

$0.15

2005-05-18

$0.15

2005-02-16

$0.15

2004-11-17

$0.13

2004-08-18

$0.13

2004-05-19

$0.13

2004-02-18

$0.13

2003-11-19

$0.13

2003-08-14

$0.13

2003-05-14

$0.13

2003-02-12

$0.13

2002-11-13

$0.13

2002-08-14

$0.13

2002-05-15

$0.13

2002-02-13

$0.13

2001-11-14

$0.13

2001-08-15

$0.18

2001-05-16

$0.18

2001-02-14

$0.18

2000-11-15

$0.18

2000-08-16

$0.18

2000-05-17

$0.18

2000-02-16

$0.18

1999-11-17

$0.18

1999-08-18

$0.18

1999-05-19

$0.18

1999-02-17

$0.18

1998-11-18

$0.18

1998-08-19

$0.18

1998-05-13

$0.18

1998-02-18

$0.18

1997-11-19

$0.165

1997-08-13

$0.165

1997-05-14

$0.165

1997-02-19

$0.165

1996-11-13

$0.15

1996-08-14

$0.15

1996-05-15

$0.15

1996-02-14

$0.15

1995-11-15

$0.15

1995-08-16

$0.135

1995-05-15

$0.135

TKR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TKR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TKR

Metric

TKR Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TKR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.53%

0.00%

6years

TKR

News
TKR

Research
TKR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TKR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TKR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2020-02-07

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-11-12

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-08-09

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-05-10

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-02-06

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-11-09

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-08-07

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-05-08

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-02-09

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-11-03

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-08-08

2017-08-18

2017-08-22

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-05-09

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-02-10

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-11-11

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-08-02

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-05-10

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-02-12

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-11-13

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-08-13

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-05-07

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-02-13

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-11-14

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-08-05

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-14

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-11-15

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-08-06

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-05-07

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-02-08

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-11-16

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-08-07

2012-08-17

2012-08-21

2012-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-05-08

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-02-10

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-11-08

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-08-02

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-05-10

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-02-09

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-11-09

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-08-03

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-05-11

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-02-09

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-11-10

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-08-04

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-04-27

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-02-03

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-11-07

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-05-02

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-02-05

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-11-03

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-08-03

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-05-01

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-02-06

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-08-04

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-04-18

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-02-07

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-11-08

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-08-05

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-04-19

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-02-01

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-11-05

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-08-06

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-04-20

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-02-06

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-11-07

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-08-06

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-04-15

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-01-31

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-07-31

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-04-16

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-01-30

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-11-02

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-08-03

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-04-17

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-02-02

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-11-03

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-08-04

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-04-18

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-02-04

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-11-05

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-08-06

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-04-20

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-02-05

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-11-06

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-08-07

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-04-20

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-02-06

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-11-07

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-04-15

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-02-07

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-08-02

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-04-16

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-02-02

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-11-03

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1995-08-04

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1995-04-18

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

TKR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Timken Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TKR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Machine Tools And Accessories

Timken- (TKR)-manufactures engineered bearings, alloy and specialty steel, and related components worldwide. Its products include tapered roller bearings, which have applications in passenger cars, light and heavy trucks, and trains, as well as range of industrial applications, such as small gear drives and wind energy machines; precision cylindrical and ball bearings for ultra high-speed and high-accuracy applications in the aerospace, medical and dental, computer, and other industries. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

