Universal Forest Products

Stock

UFPI

Price as of:

$32.52 +1.68 +5.45%

Industry

Lumber Wood Production

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Lumber Wood Production /

Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

UFPI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.48%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

15.15%

EPS $3.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

UFPI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

402,700

Open Price

$31.03

Day's Range

$29.17 - $32.82

Previous Close

$30.84

52 week low / high

$29.0 - $58.1

Percent off 52 week high

-44.03%

UFPI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UFPI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UFPI

Compare UFPI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Industrial Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

UFPI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UFPI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-27

$0.125

2019-11-27

$0.2

2019-05-30

$0.2

2018-11-29

$0.18

2018-05-31

$0.18

2017-11-30

$0.17

2017-05-30

$0.15

2016-11-29

$0.15

2016-05-27

$0.14

2015-11-27

$0.14

2015-05-28

$0.13333333333333333

2014-11-26

$0.13333333333333333

2014-05-28

$0.07

2013-11-26

$0.07

2013-05-29

$0.06666666666666667

2012-11-28

$0.06666666666666667

2012-05-30

$0.06666666666666667

2011-11-29

$0.06666666666666667

2011-05-27

$0.06666666666666667

2010-11-29

$0.06666666666666667

2010-05-27

$0.06666666666666667

2009-11-27

$0.06666666666666667

2009-05-28

$0.02

2008-11-26

$0.02

2008-05-28

$0.02

2007-11-28

$0.02

2007-05-30

$0.018333333333333333

2006-11-29

$0.018333333333333333

2006-05-30

$0.018333333333333333

2005-11-29

$0.018333333333333333

2005-05-27

$0.016666666666666666

2004-11-29

$0.016666666666666666

2004-05-27

$0.016666666666666666

2003-11-26

$0.016666666666666666

2003-05-28

$0.015

2002-11-26

$0.015

2002-05-29

$0.015

2001-11-28

$0.015

2001-05-30

$0.013333333333333334

2000-11-29

$0.013333333333333334

2000-05-30

$0.013333333333333334

1999-11-29

$0.013333333333333334

1999-06-01

$0.011666666666666667

1998-11-27

$0.011666666666666667

1998-05-28

$0.011666666666666667

1997-11-26

$0.011666666666666667

1997-05-28

$0.01

1996-11-26

$0.01

1996-05-29

$0.01

1995-11-29

$0.01

1995-05-25

$0.008333333333333333

1993-11-29

$0.002766666666666667

UFPI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UFPI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UFPI

Metric

UFPI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UFPI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.04%

25.00%

7years

UFPI

News
UFPI

Research
UFPI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UFPI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

UFPI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2020-01-30

2020-02-27

2020-03-01

2020-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-10-23

2019-11-27

2019-12-01

2019-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2019-04-24

2019-05-30

2019-06-01

2019-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2018-10-16

2018-11-29

2018-12-01

2018-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2018-04-19

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

2017-10-17

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2017-04-18

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2016-10-19

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

2016-04-20

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

2015-10-14

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1333

2015-04-16

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1333

2014-10-15

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

2014-04-16

2014-05-28

2014-06-01

2014-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

2013-10-16

2013-11-26

2013-12-01

2013-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2013-04-19

2013-05-29

2013-06-01

2013-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2012-10-17

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2012-04-20

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2011-10-12

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2011-04-13

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2010-10-14

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2010-04-14

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

2009-10-15

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

2009-04-15

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

2008-10-17

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

2008-04-16

2008-05-28

2008-06-01

2008-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

2007-10-18

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2007-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0183

2007-05-02

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0183

2006-10-18

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0183

2006-04-19

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0183

2005-10-18

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0167

2005-04-22

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0167

2004-10-22

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0167

2004-04-21

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0167

2003-10-15

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

2003-04-21

2003-05-28

2003-06-01

2003-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

2002-10-16

2002-11-26

2002-12-01

2002-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

2002-04-17

2002-05-29

2002-06-01

2002-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

2001-10-17

2001-11-28

2001-12-01

2001-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0133

2001-04-18

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0133

2000-10-24

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0133

2000-04-19

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0133

1999-10-20

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0117

1999-04-28

1999-06-01

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0117

1998-10-23

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0117

1998-04-22

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0117

1997-11-03

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

1997-04-23

1997-05-28

1997-06-01

1997-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

1996-10-23

1996-11-26

1996-12-01

1996-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

1996-04-26

1996-05-29

1996-06-01

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

1995-10-31

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0083

1995-04-27

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0028

1993-11-24

1993-11-29

1993-12-05

1993-12-15

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

UFPI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Universal Forest Products on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UFPI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Lumber Wood Production

Universal Forest Products- (UFPI)-engages in the engineering, manufacture, treatment, distribution, and installation of lumber, composite wood, plastic, and other building products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Universal Forest Products was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

