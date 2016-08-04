Best Dividend Stocks
Rockwell Automation

Stock

ROK

Price as of:

$120.68 -6.11 -4.82%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

ROK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.02%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

47.78%

EPS $8.54

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


ROK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$120.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,055,396

Open Price

$122.47

Day's Range

$115.38 - $125.34

Previous Close

$126.79

52 week low / high

$115.38 - $209.6

Percent off 52 week high

-42.42%

ROK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ROK

Compare ROK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Industrial Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 2.6 5.71% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.2 5.40% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.26% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade ROK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ROK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ROK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-14

$1.02

2019-11-08

$1.02

2019-08-09

$0.97

2019-05-10

$0.97

2019-02-15

$0.97

2018-11-08

$0.97

2018-08-10

$0.92

2018-05-11

$0.92

2018-02-16

$0.835

2017-11-10

$0.835

2017-08-10

$0.76

2017-05-11

$0.76

2017-02-16

$0.76

2016-11-09

$0.76

2016-08-11

$0.725

2016-05-12

$0.725

2016-02-11

$0.725

2015-11-19

$0.725

2015-08-13

$0.65

2015-05-14

$0.65

2015-02-12

$0.65

2014-11-13

$0.65

2014-08-07

$0.58

2014-05-08

$0.58

2014-02-13

$0.58

2013-11-14

$0.58

2013-08-08

$0.52

2013-05-09

$0.52

2013-02-14

$0.47

2012-11-08

$0.47

2012-08-09

$0.47

2012-05-10

$0.425

2012-02-16

$0.425

2011-11-09

$0.425

2011-08-11

$0.425

2011-05-12

$0.35

2011-02-10

$0.35

2010-11-10

$0.35

2010-08-12

$0.35

2010-05-13

$0.29

2010-02-11

$0.29

2009-11-12

$0.29

2009-08-13

$0.29

2009-05-14

$0.29

2009-02-12

$0.29

2008-11-13

$0.29

2008-08-07

$0.29

2008-05-08

$0.29

2008-02-14

$0.29

2007-11-15

$0.29

2007-08-09

$0.29

2007-05-10

$0.29

2007-02-15

$0.29

2006-11-09

$0.29

2006-08-10

$0.225

2006-05-11

$0.225

2006-02-09

$0.225

2005-11-09

$0.225

2005-08-11

$0.225

2005-05-12

$0.225

2005-02-10

$0.165

2004-11-10

$0.165

2004-08-12

$0.165

2004-05-13

$0.165

2004-02-12

$0.165

2003-11-13

$0.165

2003-08-07

$0.165

2003-05-08

$0.165

2003-02-13

$0.165

2002-11-14

$0.165

2002-08-08

$0.165

2002-05-09

$0.165

2002-02-07

$0.165

2001-11-08

$0.165

2001-08-09

$0.165

2001-05-10

$0.255

2001-02-08

$0.255

2000-11-09

$0.255

2000-08-10

$0.255

2000-05-11

$0.255

2000-02-10

$0.255

1999-11-10

$0.255

1999-08-12

$0.255

1999-05-13

$0.255

1999-02-11

$0.255

1998-11-12

$0.255

1998-08-13

$0.255

1998-05-14

$0.255

1998-02-12

$0.255

1997-11-13

$0.255

1997-08-14

$0.29

1997-05-15

$0.29

1997-02-13

$0.29

1996-11-14

$0.29

1996-08-15

$0.29

1996-05-09

$0.29

1996-02-15

$0.29

1995-11-09

$0.29

1995-08-10

$0.27

1995-05-09

$0.27

ROK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ROK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ROK

Metric

ROK Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ROK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.41%

3.82%

10years

ROK

ROK

ROK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ROK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ROK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0200

2020-02-05

2020-02-14

2020-02-18

2020-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2019-10-30

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2019-06-05

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2019-04-03

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2019-02-06

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9200

2018-06-06

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9200

2018-04-25

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8350

2018-02-07

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8350

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2017-06-07

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2017-04-05

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2017-02-08

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2016-11-02

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2016-06-08

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2016-04-06

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2016-02-03

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2015-11-10

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-06-03

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-04-09

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2015-02-04

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-11-05

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2014-06-04

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2014-04-09

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2014-02-05

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2013-11-06

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-06-05

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-04-03

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2013-02-05

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2012-10-31

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2012-06-08

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-04-04

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2012-02-08

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-11-02

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2011-06-02

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2011-04-06

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2011-02-02

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-11-05

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-06-03

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2010-04-07

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2010-02-03

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-11-04

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-06-04

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-04-08

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2009-02-04

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-11-04

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-05-30

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-04-02

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-02-06

2008-02-14

2008-02-19

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-11-07

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-06-08

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-04-04

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-02-07

2007-02-15

2007-02-20

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-11-01

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-06-02

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-04-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-02-01

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2005-11-02

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2005-06-03

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2005-04-06

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-02-02

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-11-03

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-06-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-04-16

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-02-04

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2003-11-05

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2003-06-02

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2003-04-25

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2003-02-05

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-11-06

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-06-05

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-04-05

2002-05-09

2002-05-13

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2002-02-06

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2001-11-07

2001-11-08

2001-11-13

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2001-07-02

2001-08-09

2001-08-13

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-04-09

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-02-07

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-11-01

2000-11-09

2000-11-13

2000-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-06-07

2000-08-10

2000-08-14

2000-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-04-07

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-02-02

2000-02-10

2000-02-14

2000-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-11-03

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-06-02

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-03-26

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-02-03

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1998-11-04

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1998-06-29

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1998-05-06

1998-05-14

1998-05-18

1998-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1998-02-04

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1997-11-05

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1997-07-02

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1997-05-07

1997-05-15

1997-05-19

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1997-02-05

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-11-06

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-07-10

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-05-01

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-02-07

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-11-01

1995-11-09

1995-11-13

1995-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-07-10

1995-08-10

1995-08-14

1995-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-05-03

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

ROK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Rockwell Automation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ROK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

Rockwell Automation- (ROK)-provides industrial automation power, control, and information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

