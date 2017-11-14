Best Dividend Stocks
Eaton Corp

Stock

ETN

Price as of:

$94.15 -0.39 -0.41%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Eaton Corp (ETN)

Eaton Corp (ETN)

ETN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.01%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

49.54%

EPS $5.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

ETN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

518,375

Open Price

$94.52

Day's Range

$93.87 - $94.75

Previous Close

$94.43

52 week low / high

$64.46 - $94.96

Percent off 52 week high

-0.97%

ETN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ETN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ETN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ETN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.71

2019-08-01

$0.71

2019-05-02

$0.71

2019-03-07

$0.71

2018-11-01

$0.66

2018-08-02

$0.66

2018-05-03

$0.66

2018-03-09

$0.66

2017-11-02

$0.6

2017-08-02

$0.6

2017-05-03

$0.6

2017-03-02

$0.6

2016-11-03

$0.57

2016-08-03

$0.57

2016-05-04

$0.57

2016-03-03

$0.57

2015-11-05

$0.55

2015-07-30

$0.55

2015-04-30

$0.55

2015-03-05

$0.55

2014-11-12

$0.49

2014-07-31

$0.49

2014-05-01

$0.49

2014-03-06

$0.49

2013-10-31

$0.42

2013-08-01

$0.42

2013-05-02

$0.42

2013-03-07

$0.42

2012-10-04

$0.38

2012-08-02

$0.38

2012-05-03

$0.38

2012-02-02

$0.38

2011-11-03

$0.34

2011-08-04

$0.34

2011-05-05

$0.34

2011-02-03

$0.68

2010-11-04

$0.58

2010-08-05

$0.58

2010-05-06

$0.5

2010-02-04

$0.5

2009-11-05

$0.5

2009-07-30

$0.5

2009-04-30

$0.5

2009-02-05

$0.5

2008-10-30

$0.5

2008-07-31

$0.5

2008-05-01

$0.5

2008-01-31

$0.5

2007-11-01

$0.43

2007-08-02

$0.43

2007-05-03

$0.43

2007-02-01

$0.43

2006-11-02

$0.39

2006-08-03

$0.39

2006-05-04

$0.35

2006-02-02

$0.35

2005-11-03

$0.31

2005-08-04

$0.31

2005-05-05

$0.31

2005-02-03

$0.31

2004-11-04

$0.27

2004-08-05

$0.27

2004-05-06

$0.27

2004-02-05

$0.27

2003-10-30

$0.48

2003-07-31

$0.48

2003-05-01

$0.44

2003-01-30

$0.44

2002-10-31

$0.44

2002-08-01

$0.44

2002-05-02

$0.44

2002-01-31

$0.44

2001-11-01

$0.44

2001-08-02

$0.44

2001-05-03

$0.44

2001-02-01

$0.44

2000-11-02

$0.44

2000-08-03

$0.44

2000-05-04

$0.44

2000-02-03

$0.44

1999-11-04

$0.44

1999-08-05

$0.44

1999-05-06

$0.44

1999-02-04

$0.44

1998-11-05

$0.44

1998-07-30

$0.44

1998-04-30

$0.44

1998-02-05

$0.44

1997-10-30

$0.44

1997-07-31

$0.44

1997-05-01

$0.44

1997-01-30

$0.4

1996-10-31

$0.4

1996-08-01

$0.4

1996-05-02

$0.4

1996-02-01

$0.4

1995-11-02

$0.4

1995-08-03

$0.4

1995-05-02

$0.4

ETN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ETN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ETN

Metric

ETN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ETN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.60%

7.58%

9years

ETN

News
ETN

Research
ETN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ETN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ETN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7100

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2019-04-23

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2019-02-27

2019-03-07

2019-03-09

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-07-24

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-04-24

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-02-28

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-10-24

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-07-25

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-04-25

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-02-22

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2016-10-25

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2016-07-26

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2016-02-24

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-10-27

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-07-21

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-04-21

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-02-25

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-10-21

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-07-22

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-04-22

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-02-26

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-10-22

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-07-24

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-02-27

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-09-26

2012-10-04

2012-10-09

2012-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-07-25

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-04-25

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-01-26

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-07-27

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2011-04-27

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2011-01-27

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2010-10-27

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2010-07-21

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-04-28

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2010-01-27

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-10-28

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-07-20

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-04-22

2009-04-30

2009-05-04

2009-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-01-28

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-10-22

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-07-23

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-04-23

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-01-22

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-10-24

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-07-25

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-04-25

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-01-22

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2006-10-25

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2006-07-17

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-01-24

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-10-26

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-07-27

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-04-27

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-01-24

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-10-27

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-07-28

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-04-28

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-01-21

2004-02-05

2004-02-09

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2003-10-22

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2003-04-23

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2003-01-22

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2002-10-23

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2002-07-24

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2002-04-24

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2002-01-23

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2001-10-24

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2001-07-25

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2001-04-25

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2001-01-24

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2000-10-25

2000-11-02

2000-11-06

2000-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2000-07-26

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2000-04-26

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2000-01-26

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1999-10-27

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1999-07-28

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1999-04-28

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1999-01-27

1999-02-04

1999-02-08

1999-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1998-10-28

1998-11-05

1998-11-09

1998-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1998-07-22

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1998-04-22

1998-04-30

1998-05-04

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1998-01-28

1998-02-05

1998-02-09

1998-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1997-10-22

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1997-07-23

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1997-04-23

1997-05-01

1997-05-05

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1996-10-23

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1996-07-24

1996-08-01

1996-08-05

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1996-04-24

1996-05-02

1996-05-06

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1996-01-24

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1995-10-25

1995-11-02

1995-11-06

1995-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1995-07-26

1995-08-03

1995-08-07

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

1995-04-26

1995-05-02

1995-05-08

1995-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

ETN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Eaton Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ETN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

Eaton Corporation (ETN) is a power management company that designs, manufactures, markets, and services electrical systems and components worldwide. ETN has five units: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Truck, and Automotive. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Eaton is largely affected by the price of raw materials, as well as intellectual property rights. Eaton has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Eaton pays its dividends quarterly.

