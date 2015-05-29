This table allows you to know how fast ENS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.175 2019-09-12 $0.175 2019-06-13 $0.175 2019-03-14 $0.175 2018-12-13 $0.175 2018-09-13 $0.175 2018-06-14 $0.175 2018-03-15 $0.175 2017-12-14 $0.175 2017-09-14 $0.175 2017-06-14 $0.175 2017-03-15 $0.175 2016-12-14 $0.175 2016-09-14 $0.175 2016-06-08 $0.175 2016-03-09 $0.175 2015-12-09 $0.175 2015-09-09 $0.175 2015-06-10 $0.175 2015-03-11 $0.175 2014-12-10 $0.175 2014-09-10 $0.175 2014-06-11 $0.175 2014-03-12 $0.125 2013-12-11 $0.125 2013-09-11 $0.125 2013-06-12 $0.125 1997-05-28 $0.05 1997-02-19 $0.05 1996-11-13 $0.05 1996-08-14 $0.05 1996-05-22 $0.05 1996-02-21 $0.05 1995-11-15 $0.05 1995-08-16 $0.05 1995-05-15 $0.05