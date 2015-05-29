Best Dividend Stocks
EnerSys

Stock

ENS

Price as of:

$76.42 -0.47 -0.61%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Industrial Electrical Equipment /

EnerSys (ENS)

ENS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.91%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

14.20%

EPS $4.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get ENS DARS™ Rating

ENS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

102,612

Open Price

$76.64

Day's Range

$76.31 - $77.0

Previous Close

$76.86

52 week low / high

$53.56 - $89.83

Percent off 52 week high

-14.96%

ENS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ENS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

ENS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ENS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.175

2019-09-12

$0.175

2019-06-13

$0.175

2019-03-14

$0.175

2018-12-13

$0.175

2018-09-13

$0.175

2018-06-14

$0.175

2018-03-15

$0.175

2017-12-14

$0.175

2017-09-14

$0.175

2017-06-14

$0.175

2017-03-15

$0.175

2016-12-14

$0.175

2016-09-14

$0.175

2016-06-08

$0.175

2016-03-09

$0.175

2015-12-09

$0.175

2015-09-09

$0.175

2015-06-10

$0.175

2015-03-11

$0.175

2014-12-10

$0.175

2014-09-10

$0.175

2014-06-11

$0.175

2014-03-12

$0.125

2013-12-11

$0.125

2013-09-11

$0.125

2013-06-12

$0.125

1997-05-28

$0.05

1997-02-19

$0.05

1996-11-13

$0.05

1996-08-14

$0.05

1996-05-22

$0.05

1996-02-21

$0.05

1995-11-15

$0.05

1995-08-16

$0.05

1995-05-15

$0.05

ENS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ENS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ENS

Metric

ENS Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ENS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ENS

News
ENS

Research
ENS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ENS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

1997

1996

1995

ENS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1750

2019-11-06

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-08-07

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-05-16

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-02-06

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-11-07

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-08-08

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-05-16

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-02-07

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-11-08

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-08-09

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-05-04

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-02-08

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-11-09

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-08-10

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-05-05

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-01-28

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-11-02

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-08-05

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-05-07

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-01-29

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-10-30

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-08-05

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-05-07

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-01-30

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-10-31

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-08-01

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-28

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1997-08-05

Unknown

1997-08-04

1997-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-05-20

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-02-11

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-10-22

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-08-06

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-05-14

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-02-13

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-10-24

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-08-01

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

ENS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

EnerSys (ENS) is an industrial battery company that offers products including chargers, power equipment and battery accessories. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

X