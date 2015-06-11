Best Dividend Stocks
Belden Inc.

Stock

BDC

Price as of:

$55.35 -0.41 -0.74%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Belden Inc. (BDC)

BDC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.36%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

4.30%

EPS $4.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BDC DARS™ Rating

BDC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

428,000

Open Price

$55.99

Day's Range

$54.98 - $56.19

Previous Close

$55.76

52 week low / high

$37.79 - $64.33

Percent off 52 week high

-13.96%

BDC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BDC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BDC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BDC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BDC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.05

2019-09-18

$0.05

2019-06-18

$0.05

2019-03-13

$0.05

2018-12-14

$0.05

2018-09-17

$0.05

2018-06-19

$0.05

2018-03-14

$0.05

2017-12-14

$0.05

2017-09-14

$0.05

2017-06-13

$0.05

2017-03-14

$0.05

2016-12-14

$0.05

2016-09-13

$0.05

2016-06-14

$0.05

2016-03-14

$0.05

2015-12-14

$0.05

2015-09-14

$0.05

2015-06-12

$0.05

2015-03-16

$0.05

2014-12-11

$0.05

2014-09-10

$0.05

2014-06-12

$0.05

2014-03-14

$0.05

2013-12-12

$0.05

2013-09-12

$0.05

2013-06-12

$0.05

2013-03-14

$0.05

2012-12-06

$0.05

2012-09-13

$0.05

2012-06-12

$0.05

2012-03-13

$0.05

2011-12-05

$0.05

2011-08-31

$0.05

2011-05-31

$0.05

2011-03-11

$0.05

2010-12-14

$0.05

2010-09-13

$0.05

2010-05-28

$0.05

2010-03-16

$0.05

2009-12-14

$0.05

2009-09-14

$0.05

2009-06-10

$0.05

2009-03-12

$0.05

2008-12-12

$0.05

2008-09-11

$0.05

2008-06-09

$0.05

2008-03-11

$0.05

2007-12-13

$0.05

2007-09-12

$0.05

2007-06-06

$0.05

2007-03-13

$0.05

2006-12-08

$0.05

2006-09-12

$0.05

2006-06-07

$0.05

2006-03-13

$0.05

2005-12-19

$0.05

2005-09-14

$0.05

2005-06-01

$0.05

2005-03-08

$0.05

2004-12-14

$0.05

2004-09-15

$0.05

BDC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BDC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BDC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BDC Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BDC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

1years

BDC

BDC

BDC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BDC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

BDC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-11-21

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2020-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-08-21

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-05-24

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-13

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-11-29

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-08-20

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-05-24

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-11-30

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-08-21

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-05-25

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-02-23

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-11-29

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2017-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-08-22

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-05-26

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-02-25

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-12-03

2015-12-14

2015-12-16

2016-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-08-24

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-05-28

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-02-26

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-11-25

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-08-27

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-05-28

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-03-05

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-12-04

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-08-28

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-30

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-03-05

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-28

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-08-30

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-30

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-02-28

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-11-16

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

2012-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

2011-09-05

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-18

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-03-02

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-17

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2011-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-08-19

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-19

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-23

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-11-18

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2010-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-08-20

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-05-19

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-25

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-11-20

2008-12-12

2008-12-16

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-08-21

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-05-22

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-02-21

2008-03-11

2008-03-13

2008-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-11-29

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-08-23

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-05-24

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-02-22

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-11-30

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-08-24

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-05-24

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-02-23

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-12-01

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-08-25

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-05-17

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-02-22

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-11-16

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2005-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BDC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Belden Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BDC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

Belden- (BDC)-designs, manufactures, and sells signal transmission solutions for industrial automation, data centers, broadcast studios, and aerospace markets in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1993. It was formerly known as Belden CDT, Inc. and changed its name to Belden, Inc. in 2007. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

