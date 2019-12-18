This company engages in the design and manufacture of commercial and military fully-automatic transmissions and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The companys fully-automatic transmissions are used in on-highway trucks, buses, motor homes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and military vehicles. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has a plant in Szentgotthard, Hungary.