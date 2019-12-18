Best Dividend Stocks
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.

Stock

ALSN

Price as of:

$48.78 -0.22 -0.45%

Industry

Industrial Electrical Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Industrial Electrical Equipment /

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

ALSN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.22%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

12.60%

EPS $4.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ALSN DARS™ Rating

ALSN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

113,113

Open Price

$49.01

Day's Range

$48.65 - $49.01

Previous Close

$49.0

52 week low / high

$40.35 - $52.67

Percent off 52 week high

-7.39%

ALSN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ALSN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ALSN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

ALSN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ALSN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.15

2019-08-22

$0.15

2019-05-17

$0.15

2019-03-01

$0.15

2018-11-16

$0.15

2018-08-17

$0.15

2018-05-18

$0.15

2018-02-16

$0.15

2017-11-17

$0.15

2017-08-17

$0.15

2017-05-18

$0.15

2017-03-02

$0.15

2016-11-09

$0.15

2016-08-18

$0.15

2016-05-19

$0.15

2016-02-25

$0.15

2015-11-12

$0.15

2015-08-13

$0.15

2015-05-14

$0.15

2015-02-26

$0.15

2014-11-06

$0.15

2014-08-14

$0.12

2014-05-15

$0.12

2014-02-27

$0.12

2013-11-14

$0.12

2013-08-15

$0.12

2013-05-15

$0.12

2013-02-21

$0.06

2012-11-14

$0.06

2012-08-13

$0.06

2012-05-16

$0.06

ALSN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ALSN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ALSN

Metric

ALSN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ALSN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ALSN

News
ALSN

Research
ALSN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ALSN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

ALSN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-11-04

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-08-12

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-05-09

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-02-21

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-25

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-23

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-05-10

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-08

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-08-10

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-11

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-23

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-11-04

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-08-11

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-05-12

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-02-18

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-11-05

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-08-07

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-05-08

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-02-19

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-10-30

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-02-19

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-08

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-04-15

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-02-14

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-11-06

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-05-08

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ALSN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ALSN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Industrial Electrical Equipment

This company engages in the design and manufacture of commercial and military fully-automatic transmissions and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The companys fully-automatic transmissions are used in on-highway trucks, buses, motor homes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and military vehicles. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has a plant in Szentgotthard, Hungary.

X