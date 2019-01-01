Best Dividend Stocks
Wabash National Corporation

Stock

WNC

Price as of:

$7.41 -0.7 -9.04%

Industry

Heavy Construction

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Heavy Construction /

Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

WNC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.91%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.44%

EPS $1.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WNC DARS™ Rating

WNC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,789

Open Price

$7.4

Day's Range

$7.29 - $7.71

Previous Close

$7.04

52 week low / high

$6.88 - $16.7

Percent off 52 week high

-57.84%

WNC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0800

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 01

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0800

2020-02-19

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-23

Regular

WNC

Compare WNC to Popular Screens

Trade WNC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

WNC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WNC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.08

2019-12-31

$0.08

2019-10-02

$0.08

2019-07-02

$0.08

2019-04-03

$0.08

2019-01-02

$0.08

2018-10-03

$0.075

2018-07-03

$0.075

2018-04-04

$0.075

2018-01-03

$0.075

2017-10-04

$0.06

2017-07-03

$0.06

2017-04-04

$0.06

2017-01-03

$0.06

2008-09-26

$0.045

2008-06-24

$0.045

2008-03-05

$0.045

2007-12-19

$0.045

2007-09-26

$0.045

2007-06-22

$0.045

2007-03-07

$0.045

2006-12-15

$0.045

2006-09-25

$0.045

2006-06-16

$0.045

2006-03-07

$0.045

2005-12-15

$0.045

2005-09-20

$0.045

2005-06-15

$0.045

2005-03-15

$0.045

2001-10-11

$0.01

2001-07-11

$0.04

2001-04-10

$0.04

2001-01-10

$0.04

2000-10-11

$0.04

2000-07-12

$0.04

2000-04-11

$0.04

2000-01-11

$0.04

1999-10-12

$0.0375

1999-07-12

$0.0375

1999-04-09

$0.0375

1999-01-07

$0.0375

1998-10-09

$0.035

1998-07-10

$0.035

1998-04-08

$0.035

1998-01-08

$0.035

1997-10-09

$0.035

1997-07-10

$0.03

1997-04-09

$0.03

1997-01-09

$0.03

1996-10-09

$0.03

1996-07-11

$0.03

1996-04-10

$0.03

1996-01-10

$0.03

1995-10-11

$0.025

1995-07-11

$0.025

1995-04-07

$0.025

1993-01-05

$0.011133333333333334

WNC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WNC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WNC

Metric

WNC Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WNC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

-20.00%

2years

WNC

News
WNC

Research
WNC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WNC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

WNC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0800

2020-02-19

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-11-25

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-08-23

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-05-23

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-02-21

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-11-14

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-08-24

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-05-17

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2018-02-22

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-12-18

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-09-21

2017-10-04

2017-10-05

2017-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-05-18

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-02-23

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-12-13

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-09-03

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-05-15

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-02-07

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-12-06

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-09-13

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-05-24

2007-06-22

2007-06-26

2007-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-02-09

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-12-11

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-09-15

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-05-19

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-02-24

2006-03-07

2006-03-09

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-12-12

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2006-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-09-15

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-05-12

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-02-24

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-10-03

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-05-16

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-03-23

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-12-07

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-09-15

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-05-10

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-03-09

2000-04-11

2000-04-13

2000-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-12-09

2000-01-11

2000-01-13

2000-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1999-09-20

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1999-05-07

1999-07-12

1999-07-14

1999-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1999-03-18

1999-04-09

1999-04-13

1999-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-12-16

1999-01-07

1999-01-11

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-09-16

1998-10-09

1998-10-14

1998-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-05-06

1998-07-10

1998-07-14

1998-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-03-25

1998-04-08

1998-04-13

1998-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-12-11

1998-01-08

1998-01-12

1998-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-09-16

1997-10-09

1997-10-14

1997-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-06-26

1997-07-10

1997-07-14

1997-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-03-26

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-12-12

1997-01-09

1997-01-13

1997-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-09-13

1996-10-09

1996-10-14

1996-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-05-17

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-03-27

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-12-14

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-09-22

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-05-11

1995-07-11

1995-07-13

1995-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-03-28

1995-04-07

1995-04-13

1995-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

1992-12-09

1993-01-05

1993-01-11

1993-01-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

WNC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Heavy Construction

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X