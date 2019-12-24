Primoris Services (PRIM) - this company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and product engineering services. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services, West Construction Services, and Engineering. The East Construction Services segment provides civil construction for transportation, including heavy highway, bridge, airport, and marine, as well as industrial infrastructure for public and private customers. The West Construction Services segment offers a range of services, including design, construction, and rehabilitation of underground pipeline and cable; the installation and maintenance of industrial facilities for petroleum, petrochemical, LNG, chemical, and water and wastewater industries; the design and construction of complex concrete structures; and the supply of construction aggregate. The Engineering segment designs, supplies, and installs heaters, burner management systems, and related combustion and process technologies for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries. It also offers turnkey project management and custom engineering solutions. Primoris Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.