Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Primoris Services Corp

Stock

PRIM

Price as of:

$22.56 +0.08 +0.36%

Industry

Heavy Construction

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Heavy Construction /

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

PRIM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.05%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

14.86%

EPS $1.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PRIM DARS™ Rating

PRIM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

99,800

Open Price

$22.62

Day's Range

$22.38 - $22.76

Previous Close

$22.48

52 week low / high

$17.8 - $23.98

Percent off 52 week high

-5.92%

PRIM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0600

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0600

2019-10-31

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade PRIM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PRIM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PRIM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.06

2019-09-27

$0.06

2019-06-27

$0.06

2019-03-28

$0.06

2018-12-28

$0.06

2018-09-27

$0.06

2018-06-28

$0.06

2018-03-28

$0.06

2017-12-28

$0.06

2017-09-28

$0.055

2017-06-28

$0.055

2017-03-29

$0.055

2016-12-28

$0.055

2016-09-28

$0.055

2016-06-28

$0.055

2016-03-29

$0.055

2015-12-29

$0.055

2015-09-28

$0.055

2015-06-26

$0.055

2015-03-27

$0.04

2014-12-29

$0.04

2014-09-26

$0.04

2014-06-26

$0.035

2014-03-27

$0.035

2013-12-27

$0.035

2013-09-26

$0.035

2013-06-26

$0.035

2013-03-26

$0.03

2012-12-14

$0.03

2012-09-27

$0.03

2012-06-27

$0.03

2012-03-28

$0.03

2011-12-28

$0.03

2011-09-28

$0.03

2011-06-28

$0.025

2011-03-29

$0.025

2010-12-29

$0.025

2010-09-28

$0.025

2010-06-28

$0.025

2010-03-29

$0.025

2009-12-29

$0.025

2009-09-28

$0.025

2009-06-26

$0.025

2009-03-27

$0.025

2008-12-19

$0.025

PRIM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PRIM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PRIM Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

PRIM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.94%

0.00%

1years

PRIM

News
PRIM

Research
PRIM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PRIM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PRIM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2019-10-31

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-08-06

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-05-03

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-02-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-11-02

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-08-02

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-05-04

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-02-21

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2017-08-02

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2017-05-05

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2017-02-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2016-11-02

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2016-08-04

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2016-05-02

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2016-02-22

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-11-03

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-08-04

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2015-05-01

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-02-24

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-11-04

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-08-05

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2014-05-02

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2013-10-30

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2013-08-02

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2013-05-07

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-03-05

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-11-01

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-08-03

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-05-04

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-02-24

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-11-03

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-08-04

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-05-06

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-11-05

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-08-06

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-05-14

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-03-10

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-11-12

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-08-11

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-05-20

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-03-17

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-11-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

PRIM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Primoris Services Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PRIM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Heavy Construction

Primoris Services (PRIM) - this company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and product engineering services. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services, West Construction Services, and Engineering. The East Construction Services segment provides civil construction for transportation, including heavy highway, bridge, airport, and marine, as well as industrial infrastructure for public and private customers. The West Construction Services segment offers a range of services, including design, construction, and rehabilitation of underground pipeline and cable; the installation and maintenance of industrial facilities for petroleum, petrochemical, LNG, chemical, and water and wastewater industries; the design and construction of complex concrete structures; and the supply of construction aggregate. The Engineering segment designs, supplies, and installs heaters, burner management systems, and related combustion and process technologies for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries. It also offers turnkey project management and custom engineering solutions. Primoris Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X