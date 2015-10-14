EMCOR Group (EME) - this company provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services to commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It engages in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance of various electrical and mechanical systems, including electric power transmission and distribution systems, such as power cables, conduits, distribution panels, transformers, generators, uninterruptible power supply systems, and related switch gear and controls; premises electrical and lighting systems, including fixtures and controls; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control systems; voice and data communications systems, including fiber-optic and low-voltage cabling; and roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines. The company also designs, integrates, and installs heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process and high-purity piping systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems. The company's facilities services include industrial maintenance and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; site-based operations and maintenance; military base operations support services; military base operations support services; commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; mobile maintenance and services; facilities management; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; small modification and retrofit projects; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; and shop and on-site field services for refineries and petrochemical plants. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.