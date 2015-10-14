Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

EMCOR Group

Stock

EME

Price as of:

$87.42 -0.18 -0.21%

Industry

General Contractors

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / General Contractors /

EMCOR Group (EME)

EME

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.37%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

5.60%

EPS $5.71

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EME DARS™ Rating

EME

Daily Snapshot

Price

$87.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,672

Open Price

$87.44

Day's Range

$86.76 - $87.54

Previous Close

$87.45

52 week low / high

$57.29 - $93.54

Percent off 52 week high

-6.70%

EME

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EME has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EME's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EME

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EME’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.08

2019-07-18

$0.08

2019-04-17

$0.08

2019-01-17

$0.08

2018-10-12

$0.08

2018-07-19

$0.08

2018-04-13

$0.08

2018-01-12

$0.08

2017-10-16

$0.08

2017-07-13

$0.08

2017-04-12

$0.08

2017-01-12

$0.08

2016-10-13

$0.08

2016-07-14

$0.08

2016-04-14

$0.08

2016-01-14

$0.08

2015-10-15

$0.08

2015-07-15

$0.08

2015-04-15

$0.08

2015-01-21

$0.08

2014-10-16

$0.08

2014-07-10

$0.08

2014-04-15

$0.08

2014-01-22

$0.08

2013-10-10

$0.06

2013-07-10

$0.06

2013-04-15

$0.06

2012-12-14

$0.06

2012-10-11

$0.05

2012-07-12

$0.05

2012-04-13

$0.05

2012-01-18

$0.05

2011-10-06

$0.05

1999-12-29

$0.00175

1999-12-29

$0.805125

1999-12-29

$0.10365

EME's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EME

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EME

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EME Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EME

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

EME

News
EME

Research
EME

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EME

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EME

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0800

2019-10-07

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-07-08

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-04-03

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-01-07

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-10-02

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-07-09

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-04-04

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-10-03

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-07-06

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-04-05

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-01-05

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-10-03

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-07-07

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-04-05

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-01-07

2016-01-14

2016-01-19

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-10-08

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-07-07

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-04-06

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-01-12

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-10-09

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-04-07

2014-04-15

2014-04-18

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-07-01

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-04-04

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-12-07

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-06-29

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-04-04

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-01-09

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-09-26

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1037

Unknown

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.8051

Unknown

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0018

Unknown

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

EME

Investor Resources

Learn more about EMCOR Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EME

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: General Contractors

EMCOR Group (EME) - this company provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services to commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It engages in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance of various electrical and mechanical systems, including electric power transmission and distribution systems, such as power cables, conduits, distribution panels, transformers, generators, uninterruptible power supply systems, and related switch gear and controls; premises electrical and lighting systems, including fixtures and controls; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control systems; voice and data communications systems, including fiber-optic and low-voltage cabling; and roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines. The company also designs, integrates, and installs heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process and high-purity piping systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems. The company's facilities services include industrial maintenance and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; site-based operations and maintenance; military base operations support services; military base operations support services; commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; mobile maintenance and services; facilities management; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; small modification and retrofit projects; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; and shop and on-site field services for refineries and petrochemical plants. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X