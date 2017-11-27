Best Dividend Stocks
Griffon Corporation

Stock

GFF

Price as of:

$20.58 -0.14 -0.68%

Industry

General Building Materials

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

GFF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.45%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.30

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.78%

EPS $1.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


GFF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

115,585

Open Price

$20.85

Day's Range

$20.43 - $20.9

Previous Close

$20.72

52 week low / high

$9.65 - $25.5

Percent off 52 week high

-19.29%

GFF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GFF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

GFF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GFF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.075

2019-08-21

$0.0725

2019-05-23

$0.0725

2019-02-20

$0.0725

2018-11-28

$0.0725

2018-08-22

$0.07

2018-05-24

$0.07

2018-02-21

$0.07

2017-11-28

$0.07

2017-08-22

$0.06

2017-05-24

$0.06

2017-02-21

$0.06

2016-12-01

$0.06

2016-08-23

$0.05

2016-05-25

$0.05

2016-02-23

$0.05

2015-12-01

$0.05

2015-08-18

$0.04

2015-05-20

$0.04

2015-02-24

$0.04

2014-12-01

$0.04

2014-08-19

$0.03

2014-05-21

$0.03

2014-02-25

$0.03

2013-12-03

$0.03

2013-08-23

$0.025

2013-05-23

$0.025

2013-02-25

$0.025

2012-11-27

$0.025

2012-08-24

$0.02

2012-05-24

$0.02

2012-02-24

$0.02

2011-11-25

$0.02

GFF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GFF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GFF

Metric

GFF Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GFF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.62%

6.19%

8years

GFF

GFF

GFF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GFF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

GFF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0750

2019-11-13

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2019-08-01

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2019-05-02

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2019-01-31

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2018-11-14

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-08-01

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-05-03

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-01-31

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-11-16

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-08-02

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-05-04

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-01-31

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-11-16

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-08-03

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-05-04

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-01-28

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-11-12

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-07-30

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-04-30

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-01-29

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-11-12

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-07-30

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-05-01

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-01-30

2014-02-25

2014-02-27

2014-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-11-13

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-08-06

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-05-07

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-01-30

2013-02-25

2013-02-27

2013-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2012-11-13

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-08-02

2012-08-24

2012-08-28

2012-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-05-08

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-01-31

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-11-17

2011-11-25

2011-11-29

2011-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GFF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Griffon Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GFF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: General Building Materials

This company manufactures home and building, technology related, and plastic products. Its Home and Building Products segment manufactures residential, commercial, and industrial garage doors under the Clopay, Americas Favorite Garage Doors, Holmes Garage Door Company, and IDEAL Door names to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It offers garage doors made primarily from steel, plastic composite, and wood; sells related products, such as garage door openers; and markets commercial sectional doors. This segment also provides non-powered landscaping products, including long handle tools, wheelbarrows, snow tools, planters and lawn accessories, striking tools, pruning, and garden hose and storage products for homeowners and professionals. The companys Telephonics segment designs, develops, and manufactures integrated information, communication, and sensor system solutions for use in military and commercial markets. It offers logistical support for aircraft intercommunication systems, radar, air traffic management, identification friend or foe equipment, integrated homeland security systems, and custom, mixed-signal, application-specific, and integrated circuits; and advanced systems engineering services supporting air and missile defense programs, as well as other threat and situational analysis requirements. This segment also supplies airborne maritime surveillance radar and aircraft intercommunication management systems. Its Plastics segment develops and produces thin gauge embossed and printed films, elastomeric films, laminates of film and non-woven fabrics, and perforated films and non-wovens used in various hygienic, health-care, and industrial applications. Griffon Corporation sells its products through direct sales, sales representatives, installing dealers, retailers, and wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

